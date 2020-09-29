Tuesday, September 29, 2020
80.9 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed after straying from court-ordered tracking device

Larry D. Croom

Gary Eliot Green

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a history of domestic violence issues found himself behind bars Sunday after numerous violations involving his court-ordered electronic tracking device.

Gary Eliot Green, 71, was taken into custody Sunday night at his residence at 11748 S.E. 91st Circle. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with violating his pre-trial release on a previous domestic violence charge. He was being held on no bond and is due in court Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

Green was arrested on Feb. 25 after his lady friend claimed he pointed a .357 Magnum revolver at her head and told her she and her family needed to die. The woman claimed that an issue with Green erupted on the night of Feb. 17 as the two talked about one of her previous relationships while eating dinner at Gator’s Dockside restaurant. She said Green started calling her names and telling her she was a “whore,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said they went home and Green started calling her names again while they were in the kitchen. She said he also pushed her and pulled her hair, then punched her in the face and chest. She said she tried to block Green’s punches but ended up falling onto the floor, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said things heated up again on Feb. 24 when Green allegedly pointed the revolver at her. She said she left their house the next day and decided to call law enforcement for help.

After being read his rights, Green admitted to getting mad at the woman, calling her names and getting physical with her “out of anger.” He said he slapped the woman and “then blacked out and could not remember what exactly he did to the victim,” the report says.

When asked about pointing the weapon at the woman, Green said he “forgot about that.” When asked what he meant, Green said “he should not have done that and that is why she is probably scared of him.” He then refused to clarify his statement and was taken into custody.

After that arrest, Green was ordered to participate in the SHIELD program as part of his pre-trial release. He signed an order stating that he understood he would be required to wear electronic monitoring equipment 24 hours per day until released by a court order. He also said he understood all of the requirements of the program, including having to be within 50-75 feet of the equipment’s base units at all times with no exceptions, and was released from the Marion County Jail on March 13.

Green was arrested again on July 3 for domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence. He released from jail on July 6 and placed back into the SHIELD program, the report says.

Green’s first violation of the program came on May 18 when he walked outside the acceptable zone for his unit. The sheriff’s office received a “Bracelet Gone” warning and Green claimed he forgot to bring his unit with him. He was warned that any further violations would subject him to be arrested.

Green violated the SHIELD conditions again on Aug. 4 and claimed that the had left the unit is his vehicle. He was away from the unit for 4 minutes and 30 seconds, not counting the 5-minute grace period. He was warned a second time that any further violations could result in his arrest, the report says.

Green violated the conditions again this past Friday and couldn’t be tracked for more than 20 minutes. Deputies attempted to reach Green 13 times and then responded to his residence. They located him and walked him back into the acceptable range of his base unit. He claimed he had taken a shower and left his unit charging in another room while he took out the trash, the report says.

Green said he also stood outside and talked to a neighbor and didn’t realize he didn’t have his tracking unit with him. He said he had left his cell phone inside his residence and he was then given another warning, the report says.

Two days later, another violation occurred. That time Green claimed he had gone to a local store and forgotten to take his tracking unit with him. He said he had turned around and returned to his residence to retrieve the unit at a deputy’s insistence. In that instance, Green couldn’t be tracked for 18 minutes, not including the 5-minute grace period. He was then arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.

“The defendant has been given numerous warnings to stay within the appropriate range of the XT unit, and he still fails to do so,” the report says. “When the defendant is away from his XT unit, his tracking and location is unknown and the victim is in danger and no longer being protected.”

Related Articles

Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman jailed after being told guy pal had to leave residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after going on a rampage because her man friend wasn’t welcome at a residence.
Read more
Golf

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course closed until further notice

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course will be closed until further notice. Belle Glade Championship Golf Course will be closed through Thursday, Oct. 1.
Read more
Health

One more local COVID-19 death as cases increase at Villages long-term care facility

One more local resident has died of COVID-19 as new cases were reported Monday at a long-term care facility in The Villages portion of Marion County.
Read more
News

Mission BBQ opens with salute to military and first responders

The new Mission BBQ restaurant opened at Lady Lake Commons with a salute to military and law enforcement.
Read more
Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Health

35 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff at tri-county schools

No new COVID-19 cases were reported this past week at The Villages Charter School but 35 new positive results were identified among students and employees at schools across the tri-county area.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed on DUI charge after vehicle spotted in golf cart lane

A resident of the Village of Poinciana was jailed on a drunk driving charge after his vehicle was spotted in the golf cart lane of a roadway in The Villages.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman jailed after being told guy pal had to leave residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after going on a rampage because her man friend wasn’t welcome at a residence.
Read more
Golf

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course closed until further notice

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course will be closed until further notice. Belle Glade Championship Golf Course will be closed through Thursday, Oct. 1.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Limpkin Opens A Shellfish At Lake Mira Mar

Check out this limpkin catching and opening a shellfish by banging it on a rock at Lake Mira Mar. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Lightning Strike In The Village Of Amelia

Check out this lightning strike photographed from the Village of Amelia. Thanks to Abe Gzad for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Red Saddlebag Skimmer Dragonfly Taking A Break

Check out this red saddlebag skimmer dragonfly taking a break on a windy first day of fall. Thanks to Garry Kolb for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

This is not a friendly hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends The Villages is not a friendly hometown.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed after straying from court-ordered tracking device

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a history of domestic violence issues found himself behind bars Sunday after numerous violations involving his court-ordered electronic tracking device.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Trump’s Supreme Court nominee deserves fair and swift hearing

Congressman Daniel Webster contends President Trump's Supreme Court nominee deserves fair and swift hearing.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed after straying from court-ordered tracking device

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a history of domestic violence issues found himself behind bars Sunday after numerous violations involving his court-ordered electronic tracking device.
Read more
Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman jailed after being told guy pal had to leave residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after going on a rampage because her man friend wasn’t welcome at a residence.
Read more
Golf

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course closed until further notice

Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course will be closed until further notice. Belle Glade Championship Golf Course will be closed through Thursday, Oct. 1.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

This is not a friendly hometown

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident contends The Villages is not a friendly hometown.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Lady Lake should not pump precious water to Sumter County

A Village of El Cortez resident contends Lady Lake should not pump precious water to Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Kudos to Gov. DeSantis for reopening restaurants to full occupancy

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident salutes Gov. DeSantis for reopening restaurants to full capacity.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed after straying from court-ordered tracking device

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a history of domestic violence issues found himself behind bars Sunday after numerous violations involving his court-ordered electronic tracking device.
Read more
Crime

Berserk Summerfield woman jailed after being told guy pal had to leave residence

A Summerfield woman was jailed early Sunday morning after going on a rampage because her man friend wasn’t welcome at a residence.
Read more
Crime

Maryland snowbird arrested after intoxicated outburst at Brownwood

A Maryland snowbird was arrested after an intoxicated outburst at a restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,340FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,644FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
moderate rain
80.9 ° F
83 °
75.2 °
67 %
2.5mph
90 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
82 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
71 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment