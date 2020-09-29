Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed after straying from court-ordered tracking device

A Del Webb Spruce Creek man with a history of domestic violence issues found himself behind bars Sunday after numerous violations involving his court-ordered electronic tracking device.

Gary Eliot Green, 71, was taken into custody Sunday night at his residence at 11748 S.E. 91st Circle. He was booked into the Marion County Jail and charged with violating his pre-trial release on a previous domestic violence charge. He was being held on no bond and is due in court Oct. 23 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charge, jail records show.

Green was arrested on Feb. 25 after his lady friend claimed he pointed a .357 Magnum revolver at her head and told her she and her family needed to die. The woman claimed that an issue with Green erupted on the night of Feb. 17 as the two talked about one of her previous relationships while eating dinner at Gator’s Dockside restaurant. She said Green started calling her names and telling her she was a “whore,” a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said they went home and Green started calling her names again while they were in the kitchen. She said he also pushed her and pulled her hair, then punched her in the face and chest. She said she tried to block Green’s punches but ended up falling onto the floor, a sheriff’s office report states.

The woman said things heated up again on Feb. 24 when Green allegedly pointed the revolver at her. She said she left their house the next day and decided to call law enforcement for help.

After being read his rights, Green admitted to getting mad at the woman, calling her names and getting physical with her “out of anger.” He said he slapped the woman and “then blacked out and could not remember what exactly he did to the victim,” the report says.

When asked about pointing the weapon at the woman, Green said he “forgot about that.” When asked what he meant, Green said “he should not have done that and that is why she is probably scared of him.” He then refused to clarify his statement and was taken into custody.

After that arrest, Green was ordered to participate in the SHIELD program as part of his pre-trial release. He signed an order stating that he understood he would be required to wear electronic monitoring equipment 24 hours per day until released by a court order. He also said he understood all of the requirements of the program, including having to be within 50-75 feet of the equipment’s base units at all times with no exceptions, and was released from the Marion County Jail on March 13.

Green was arrested again on July 3 for domestic battery and resisting arrest without violence. He released from jail on July 6 and placed back into the SHIELD program, the report says.

Green’s first violation of the program came on May 18 when he walked outside the acceptable zone for his unit. The sheriff’s office received a “Bracelet Gone” warning and Green claimed he forgot to bring his unit with him. He was warned that any further violations would subject him to be arrested.

Green violated the SHIELD conditions again on Aug. 4 and claimed that the had left the unit is his vehicle. He was away from the unit for 4 minutes and 30 seconds, not counting the 5-minute grace period. He was warned a second time that any further violations could result in his arrest, the report says.

Green violated the conditions again this past Friday and couldn’t be tracked for more than 20 minutes. Deputies attempted to reach Green 13 times and then responded to his residence. They located him and walked him back into the acceptable range of his base unit. He claimed he had taken a shower and left his unit charging in another room while he took out the trash, the report says.

Green said he also stood outside and talked to a neighbor and didn’t realize he didn’t have his tracking unit with him. He said he had left his cell phone inside his residence and he was then given another warning, the report says.

Two days later, another violation occurred. That time Green claimed he had gone to a local store and forgotten to take his tracking unit with him. He said he had turned around and returned to his residence to retrieve the unit at a deputy’s insistence. In that instance, Green couldn’t be tracked for 18 minutes, not including the 5-minute grace period. He was then arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail.

“The defendant has been given numerous warnings to stay within the appropriate range of the XT unit, and he still fails to do so,” the report says. “When the defendant is away from his XT unit, his tracking and location is unknown and the victim is in danger and no longer being protected.”