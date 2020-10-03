Summerfield man jailed after allegedly tackling gal pal like ‘football player’

A Summerfield man was jailed Thursday after his lady friend said he charged at her and tackled her “like a football player.”

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence on S.E. 139th Street in Summerfield and when they arrived, the victim told them that 19-year-old Dylan McCoy Lancaster had come back to the house after a prior altercation. She said the front door was locked so he went to the back sliding glass door, a sheriff’s office states.

The victim said Lancaster came into the house, tackled her and punched her on the right side of her head with a closed fist. She said she went into her bedroom and closed the door so she could call 911 for help, the report says.

The victim said she stood behind the door to keep Lancaster from coming into the bedroom. She said he broke the door frame and then “left her alone” before coming back into the room. While on the phone with the 911 operator, the victim could be heard yelling at Lancaster to leave the residence.

Lancaster told deputies he went back to the residence to get his laptop computer and phone. He said the front door was locked so he went in through the back sliding glass door. He said he “pushed his way” through the door and the victim grabbed his hair and they fell to the ground, the report says.

Lancaster was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with battery. He was being held on $1,000 bond and is due in court Oct. 28 at 1 p.m., jail records show.