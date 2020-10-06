Tuesday, October 6, 2020
The Villages
Driver injured in crash near Laurel Manor Recreation Center

Meta Minton

A driver was injured in a crash Tuesday morning near Laurel Manor Recreation Center in The Villages.

The woman had been in a vehicle pulling out from the recreation center at 10:23 a.m. attempting to head south on Buena Vista Boulevard just south of County Road 466 when the collision occurred, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She pulled into the path of another vehicle already southbound on Buena Vista Boulevard.

The woman who caused the accident was transported by ambulance to UF Health The Villages Hospital. She was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield.

News

Villager injured in roundabout crash driving golf cart without seat belts

A Villager who suffered a head injury Tuesday afternoon in a crash in a roundabout had been driving a golf cart without seat belts. Villages-News.com's David Towns has the story.
News

Vice President coming to The Villages despite COVID-19 spread

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to The Villages despite the spread of COVID-19 in The White House.
Health

4 more local COVID-19 deaths as more new cases reported in Villages area

Four more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as new cases continue to be reported in The Villages and the local area.
Health

DeSantis touts rapid test in Villages day after maskless crowds hit town squares

Gov. Ron DeSantis returned to The Villages on Tuesday to tout a rapid COVID-19 test and offer praise for the community on the day after town squares reopened to sparse crowds that mostly tossed masks aside and socialized in groups.
News

Starbucks among three new restaurants coming to 466A retail centers

Starbucks is among three new restaurants slated for the Trailwinds and Beaumont developments on the north side of County Road 466A across from Pinellas Plaza. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
News

Golf cart driver suffers head injury in crash at roundabout

A golf cart driver suffered a head injury in a crash at a roundabout in The Villages known for its share of serious accidents. Villages-News.com's David Towns was at the scene.
Crime

Four people arrested after brick-throwing neighborhood brawl in Lady Lake

Four people were arrested after a brick-throwing neighborhood brawl in Lady Lake.
Photos

Double Rainbow Over Havana Country Club In The Villages

Check out this double rainbow over the third tee at the Havana Country Club. Thanks to Dale and Betsy Nelson for sharing!
Photos

Alligator Hiding Out At Fenney Nature Trail

This alligator was hiding out in the water at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Photos

Alligator Poking Head Out From Pond On The Hillsborough Trail

Check out this huge alligator poking its head out from a pond on the Hillsborough Trail. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Letters to the Editor

Are apartments really needed in The Villages?

A Village of Lake Deaton resident has done a thorough analysis of the costs of renting apartments at the Lofts at Brownwood. Her research has prompted her to ask if apartments are really needed in The Villages? Read her Letter to the Editor.
Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Crime

Four people arrested after brick-throwing neighborhood brawl in Lady Lake

Four people were arrested after a brick-throwing neighborhood brawl in Lady Lake.
Opinions

COVID-19 provides new ammunition for Medicare scammers

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, scammers are targeting beneficiaries with offers of free COVID-19 tests in exchange for their Medicare number or other personal information. AARP offers tips on protecting yourself from scammers.
Letters to the Editor

Supervisors need to have a backbone when it comes to trolls

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says supervisors need to have a backbone when it comes to reining in the trolls.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Apartments will worsen already bad traffic situation on Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hacienda resident argues that apartments will worsen an already bad traffic situation on Morse Boulevard.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man joins duo behind bars after appliances stolen from residence

A Summerfield man with a sordid legal past found himself behind bars Sunday in connection with a recent burglary – after being treated for a drug overdose.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake father charged in accidental shooting that killed son

A Lady Lake father has been charged in an accidental shooting that claimed the life of his 12-year-old son.
Read more
