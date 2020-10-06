Driver injured in crash near Laurel Manor Recreation Center

A driver was injured in a crash Tuesday morning near Laurel Manor Recreation Center in The Villages.

The woman had been in a vehicle pulling out from the recreation center at 10:23 a.m. attempting to head south on Buena Vista Boulevard just south of County Road 466 when the collision occurred, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She pulled into the path of another vehicle already southbound on Buena Vista Boulevard.

The woman who caused the accident was transported by ambulance to UF Health The Villages Hospital. She was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield.