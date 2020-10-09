Friday, October 9, 2020
84.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Health

The Villages tops 700 COVID-19 cases as six more local residents succumb to virus

Larry D. Croom

The Villages surpassed 700 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Friday – just five days after all three town squares reopened with live entertainment – as six more local residents succumbed to the deadly virus.

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown reported six more positive results Friday for a total of 704 COVID-19 cases. The vast majority of those – 661 – have been reported in Sumter County, with another 38 in the Lake County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca and five in the Marion County portion of the community.

Four of the latest fatalities were Marion County residents, while one lived in Lake County and other in Sumter County. They were described Friday by the Florida Department of Health as:

  • 77-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 28;
  • 83-year-old Marion County woman who tested positive July 29;
  • 63-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Aug. 13;
  • 54-year-old Marion County man who tested positive Sept. 21;
  • 89-year-old Lake County man who tested positive Sept. 21; and
  • 66-year-old Sumter County man who tested positive Oct. 2.

Fifteen additional COVID-19 cases were reported Friday in communities just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Those include:

  • Leesburg up four for a total of 1,303;
  • Summerfield up four for a total of 401;
  • Wildwood up three for a total of 434;
  • Lady Lake up three for a total of 330; and
  • Fruitland Park up one for a total of 174.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,612 cases – an increase of 19 from Thursday to Friday – among 1,468 men, 1,122 women, 10 non-residents and 12 people listed as unknown. A total of 204 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 705 in correctional facilities. There have been 76 deaths and 261 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 661 cases. Besides those mentioned above in Wildwood, others have been identified in Coleman (625), Bushnell (316, 140 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 37 staff members), Oxford (137), Webster (94), Lake Panasoffkee (82), Center Hill (52), Sumterville (45) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (40). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 200 cases among 96 inmates and 104 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

  • Cases: 20,576 – increase of 90
  • Men: 9,195
  • Women: 11,166
  • Non-residents: 80
  • People listed as unknown: 135
  • Deaths: 595
  • Hospitalizations: 1,919

LAKE COUNTY

  • Cases: 7,862 – increase of 44
  • Men: 3,626
  • Women: 4,077
  • Non-residents: 51
  • People listed as unknown: 108
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 640
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 267
  • Deaths: 202
  • Hospitalizations: 656
  • Cities with most cases: Clermont (1,961), Leesburg (1,303), Tavares (750), Eustis (623) and Mount Dora (607). The Villages also is reporting 38 cases.

MARION COUNTY

  • Cases: 10,102 – increase of 27
  • Men: 4,101
  • Women: 5,967
  • Non-residents: 19
  • People listed as unknown: 15
  • Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,042
  • Cases in correctional facilities: 2,229
  • Deaths: 317
  • Hospitalizations: 1,002
  • Cities with most cases: Ocala (7,778), Summerfield (401), Belleview (364), Dunnellon (347) and Citra (192). The Villages is reporting five cases. A total of 1,421 cases also have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (103) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 728,921 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 2,908 from Thursday to Friday. Of those, 720,001 are residents. A total of 48,187 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 23,386 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 15,372 deaths and 45,675 people have been hospitalized.

Related Articles

News

Golf carts and bicycles having fun crossing Chitty Chatty Bridge

The Chitty Chatty Bridge opened to the public Friday uniting the Villages of Chitty Chatty and Bradford with Lake Deaton Plaza and The Villages north of State Road 44.
Read more
News

Grandson promises to keep up home of deceased grandmother in The Villages

A grandson has promised to keep up the home of his deceased grandmother in The Villages which has been the scene of police visits and subject of complaints.
Read more
Crime

Police investigating tequila heist at Total Wine in Lady Lake

Police are investigating a tequila heist which occurred at the Total Wine superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Man led by ‘God’ breaks into home for cold drink in Harbor Hills

A man who said he had been directed by “God” broke into a home and helped  himself to a cold drink in Harbor Hills.
Read more
Crime

Teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reports car damaged in road rage incident

A teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reported that her car was damaged in a road rage incident.
Read more
Crime

Police officer seizes marijuana during traffic stop near Shay Gate

A police officer seized marijuana during a traffic stop near the Shay Gate on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Coffee-tossing Summerfield man jailed after soaked lady friend reports altercation

A Summerfield man accused of soaking his lady friend in coffee and milk in the midst of heated argument is behind bars in the Marion County Jail.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Golf carts and bicycles having fun crossing Chitty Chatty Bridge

The Chitty Chatty Bridge opened to the public Friday uniting the Villages of Chitty Chatty and Bradford with Lake Deaton Plaza and The Villages north of State Road 44.
Read more
News

Grandson promises to keep up home of deceased grandmother in The Villages

A grandson has promised to keep up the home of his deceased grandmother in The Villages which has been the scene of police visits and subject of complaints.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Pair Of Delta Flower Beetles On A Wildflower

Check out this pair of delta flower beetles on a wildflower in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Little Tree Frog Inside Double Hibiscus In Lady Lake

Check out this little tree frog spotted inside this double hibiscus in Lady Lake. Thanks to Gina Collins for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Black Vulture Feeding Its Fledgling

This adult black vulture was feeding its fledging in The Villages. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Canceled my Daily Sun subscription over offensive ad

A Village of Hillsborough resident canceled his subscription to The Villages Daily Sun over an “abhorrent” political ad. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

$28.7 million Lake Sumter Apartment Homes now open to renters

Lake Sumter Apartment Homes, a $28.7 million affordable housing community consisting of 158 apartment homes, is now open to renters.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Police investigating tequila heist at Total Wine in Lady Lake

Police are investigating a tequila heist which occurred at the Total Wine superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

King Trump is his own court jester

Columnist Hugo Buchanan has a little fun with the recent actions of his favorite court jester, President Trump.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Health

The Villages tops 700 COVID-19 cases as six more local residents succumb to virus

The Villages surpassed 700 cumulative cases of COVID-19 on Friday – just five days after all three town squares reopened with live entertainment – as six more local residents succumbed to the deadly virus.
Read more
News

Golf carts and bicycles having fun crossing Chitty Chatty Bridge

The Chitty Chatty Bridge opened to the public Friday uniting the Villages of Chitty Chatty and Bradford with Lake Deaton Plaza and The Villages north of State Road 44.
Read more
News

Grandson promises to keep up home of deceased grandmother in The Villages

A grandson has promised to keep up the home of his deceased grandmother in The Villages which has been the scene of police visits and subject of complaints.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Canceled my Daily Sun subscription over offensive ad

A Village of Hillsborough resident canceled his subscription to The Villages Daily Sun over an “abhorrent” political ad. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Bring back happy hour!

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, lays out the case for bringing back happy hour at the town squares.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Open letter to the Director of Golf in The Villages

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in an open letter to the head of the Golf Division, describes how his life, as a cancer survivor, could be at stake due to changes coming to golf courses.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Police investigating tequila heist at Total Wine in Lady Lake

Police are investigating a tequila heist which occurred at the Total Wine superstore at Lady Lake Commons.
Read more
Crime

Man led by ‘God’ breaks into home for cold drink in Harbor Hills

A man who said he had been directed by “God” broke into a home and helped  himself to a cold drink in Harbor Hills.
Read more
Crime

Teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reports car damaged in road rage incident

A teen employee at TJ Maxx in The Villages reported that her car was damaged in a road rage incident.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

51,428FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,665FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
84.5 ° F
86 °
83 °
70 %
1.3mph
40 %
Sat
88 °
Sun
90 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
76 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment