Dog impounded after traffic stop at Home Depot parking lot

Two people were arrested and their dog was impounded after a traffic stop in the parking lot of Home Depot on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

A gray Nissan tuck had been traveling at about 10 p.m. Wednesday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Old Vineyard Road when a police officer noticed it had a temporary tag which had expired in 2019, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Timothy Mark Grey Jr. of Orlando and it was determined his driver’s license was suspended. A front seat passenger was identified as 40-year-old Nicole Leigh Guarini of Spring Hill. She was wanted on warrants out of Pasco and Hernando counties. The officer researched the truck’s vehicle identification number and discovered that the truck in which the couple had been traveling had been reported Sept. 22 in Wesley Chapel. It was a rental.

Both were handcuffed and put into a patrol car.

While conducting an inventory of the truck, the officer found two more temporary tags. They were apparently fraudulent. He also found a pouch that contained used syringes and methamphetamine.

“Photos were taken of the extensive amount of personal property both parties had that was left in the truck at the time it was towed,” the officer wrote in the report.

A dog was found in the back of the truck. It was impounded by Lady Lake Animal Control.

The truck was towed from the scene by Kling Towing.

Gray and Guarini were booked at the Lake County Jail.