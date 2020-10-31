Saturday, October 31, 2020
Summerfield man with smashed windshield popped driving without license

Larry D. Croom

Daniel Allen Mahan

A license-less Summerfield man was nabbed late Thursday afternoon after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving a pickup truck with a shattered windshield.

The deputy reported that 40-year-old Daniel Allen Mahan was driving the black Dodge Dakota pickup on E. Hwy 25 in Ocklawaha. The deputy was aware at the Mahan didn’t have a driver’s license and reported that his view out the windshield was obstructed.

The deputy stopped Mahan in the 12000 block of S.E. 134th Court, explained the reason for the traffic stop and asked him for his driver’s license, registration and proof of insurance. After Mahan told the deputy that his license was suspended, he ran a background check that showed suspensions on Sept. 14 and Oct. 5 for failure to pay court financial obligations. The deputy also confirmed that Mahan was cited for driving with license suspended or revoked in Sumter County on Jan. 18, 2017.

Mahan, who lives at 14434 S.E. 63rd Ave. in Summerfield, was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with driving while license suspended or revoked (second offense). He was being held on $5,000 bond and is due in court Nov. 23 at 1 p.m., jail records show.

Mahan also was arrested in July 2019 after he and a woman were caught in a stolen vehicle at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy ran the license plate number on a red Dodge pickup truck that Mahan was driving and discovered that it belonged on a Lincoln utility vehicle, a report says.

