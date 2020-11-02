Another local COVID-19 death as new cases identified in and around The Villages

Another local resident has died of COVID-19 as additional cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages.

The latest fatality was a resident of Marion County. The victim was identified by the Florida Department of Health as an 87-year-old man who tested positive Oct. 29.

Nineteen new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday in and around The Villages. Those include:

The Villages (Sumter, Lake and Marion counties) up three for a total of 840;

Leesburg up 11 for a total of 1,453;

Lady Lake up two for a total of 388;

Fruitland Park up one for a total of 197;

Summerfield up one for a total of 451; and

Belleview up one for a total of 401.

Sumter County is now reporting 2,967 cases – an increase of seven from Sunday to Monday – among 1,678 men, 1,263 women, 13 non-residents and 13 people listed as unknown. A total of 209 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 771 in correctional facilities. There have been 86 deaths and 291 people treated in area hospitals.

The Villages continues to pace Sumter County with 792 cases. Others have been identified in Coleman (683), Wildwood (467), Bushnell (349, 151 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 109 inmates and 42 staff members), Oxford (150), Webster (111), Lake Panasoffkee (86), Center Hill (58), Sumterville (56) and the Lady Lake portion of the county (44). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 109 cases among six inmates and 103 staff members.

Below is a breakdown of other COVID-19 activity in the local area:

TRI-COUNTY AREA

Cases: 22,750 – increase of 84

Men: 10,222

Women: 12,304

Non-residents: 97

People listed as unknown: 127

Deaths: 86

Hospitalizations: 291

LAKE COUNTY

Cases: 8,785 – increase of 56

Men: 4,051

Women: 4,566

Non-residents: 60

People listed as unknown: 108

Cases in long-term care facilities: 710

Cases in correctional facilities: 275

Deaths: 227

Hospitalizations: 744

Cities with most cases: Clermont (2,202), Leesburg (1,453), Tavares (792), Eustis (697) and Mount Dora (669). The Villages also is reporting 42 cases.

MARION COUNTY

Cases: 10,998 – increase of 21

Men: 4,493

Women: 6,475

Non-residents: 351

People listed as unknown: 1,072

Cases in long-term care facilities: 1,092

Cases in correctional facilities: 2,247

Deaths: 351

Hospitalizations: 1,072

Cities with most cases: Ocala (8,336), Summerfield (451), Belleview (401), Dunnellon (389) and Citra (198). The Villages is reporting six cases. A total of 1,425 cases have been reported among inmates (1,318) and staff members (107) at Lowell Correctional Institution and Marion Correctional Institution.

All told, Florida is reporting 812,063 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 4,651 from Sunday to Monday. Of those, 801,371 are residents. A total of 51,237 cases have been reported in long-term care centers and 24,442 in correctional facilities. Across the state, there have been 17,043 deaths and 49,485 people have been hospitalized.