There’s a better America than Trump’s America

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Soon, we will know if were going to wake up to a new president that will try to heal this country and bring us back to where both sides sit down and come to an agreement that is best for all Americans and not just the ones that voted for them. Or are we going to wake up to the same ego maniac with a Twitter account who spends all his time attacking those who don’t agree with him.
There’s a better America than Trump’s America and we need get back to it.

David Engelhardt
Village of Summerhill

 

