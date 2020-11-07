Saturday, November 7, 2020
Raymond Harrie Sorg

Staff Report

Raymond Harrie Sorg, of Del Webb Spruce Creek Golf & Country Club, Summerfield, FL died peacefully November 5 at Brandley House Hospice.  He was 84.

Ray leaves behind his wife of almost 40 years, Linda; daughter Alanna (Chad) Ryder, Rochester, NY; grandson Hayden Ryder: brother-in-law Russ DeCook and nephew Michael DeCook, both of Leesburg, F.  Cousins George (Jean) Alter, Melbourne, FL; Jim (Kelly) Alter, Tampa, FL; Jeanne Danzig (Chris Banach), Mt. Pleasant, SC; Joanne (Neil) Hallett, Saratoga Springs, NY, Brother Fred Sorg, Oakland Park, FL.

For over 40 years Ray owned two businesses in Rochester, NY and retired to Del Webb 22 years ago.  He and Linda traveled the world on over 70 cruises.  He was very proud of serving as President of Rochester Community Baseball (Red Wings), the Triple AAA affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and as president of Monroe County Food Merchants.

Donations may be made to St Jude Children’s Hospital or to local food banks.

Burial will be on Friday, November 13, 2020, beginning at 2:00PM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

