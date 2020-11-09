Vincent Maio, age 77, left this world on November 1, 2020 peacefully in his Florida home.

He is remembered for being a gentle soul who worked tirelessly to provide a good life for his family. He is survived by his life’s muse and wife of 54 years Jane Maio; daughter, Stacey Mills, her husband Christopher Mills and their children Samuel Mills, Grace Mills, and Aiden Mills; his daughter, Rebecca Lauzon, her husband Jeffrey Lauzon, their children Caitlin and R. Nicole Lauzon, and granddaughter Prudence Lauzon; and his son Dr. Christopher Maio, his wife Sarah Maio and their children Vincent Maio, and Ezrah Maio.

Born May 20, 1944 in Connecticut, Vin was the first of seven children, with whom he spent many fun-filled days. He inherited his mother’s patience and kindness. He met Jane while working as a lifeguard where she was the swimming instructor. They lived in Connecticut and later moved to Cape Cod fulfilling a dream to own their own home. Vin was a sailor and enjoyed sharing this passion with his children and grandchildren. He raced Star Boats, and later purchased Marshall Cat, Abishag on which he often found peace and tranquility with his family.

Vin had an incredible work ethic and until his retirement there was rarely an idle moment. He always chose the path of family above all else, something he passed down to his children, who have lives full of love because of his example. He was always there when his children needed advice, a shoulder to cry on, a good laugh, or, on one occasion, bail. He was a spiritual and compassionate man, seeing the good in everybody. He enjoyed time with his grandchildren, whether it was visiting with them on Cape Cod or through adventures from Alaska to Maine.

After retiring, Vin and Jane moved to Florida, where Vin had time to pursue the many hobbies that had always taken a back seat. Vin enjoyed golfing with his friends, was a ham radio operator for over 40 years, and victor of many enormous fish (or so he claimed). He was an astronomer and loved taking his telescope out on clear nights. His love of music led to many enjoyable hours in the Village Drum Corp. He was a lifelong learner, and as a teacher at heart, was always ready to share his passion for his hobbies with others, especially his grandchildren.

Vincent was also a poet, as was demonstrated each Christmas with a poem for Jane. For now, we say farewell through the words of Vincent’s favorite poet Robert Frost.

I shall be telling this with a sigh

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 8:30 at St. Timothy Catholic Church, 1351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL. A private burial will be held on a date to be determined.

I lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to Cornerstone Hospice & Palliative Care, 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages, FL 32162.