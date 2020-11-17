New food truck coming to serve Villagers south of State Road 44

A new food truck is coming soon to to serve Villagers south of State Road 44.

Tubby’s Treat Truck is set to make its debut sometime after Thanksgiving at Ednas’ on the Green near the Cattail Recreation Center in the Village of Marsh Bend.

Tubby’s Treat Truck will be operated by Ednas’ Hospitality Group, which also operates the Ednas’ Provisions and Vittles food truck.

Ednas’ Provisions & Vittles is operated by Jordan McDonough. The Ednas for whom the food truck is named are in honor of McDonough’s two grandmothers, both named Edna. The food truck opened in the summer of 2019 in the southern end of The Villages.

Tubby’s Treat Truck will serve pizza and ice cream.

Ednas’ on the Green and Ednas’ Provisions and Vittles are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.