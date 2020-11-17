Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Summerfield woman jailed after scratched-up guy pal reports vicious attack

Larry D. Croom

Sabrina Gail Smallwood

An 18-year-old Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Sunday night after a nasty battle with her man friend that started because of a cell phone.

The victim told Marion County sheriff’s deputies that Sabrina Gail Smallwood took his phone and when he entered the bedroom and attempted to get it back, she became physical with him. He said Smallwood, who is four-feet-11-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, punched and scratched him and he picked her up and put her on the bed in an attempt to stop her from hitting him, a sheriff’s office report states.

The victim said that once he let go of Smallwood, she started punching and scratching him again so he put her back on the bed and left the bedroom because “he felt as if he was in danger.” He said Smallwood followed him into the living room and started punching and slapping him, so he picked her up and put on her on the living room floor in another attempt to stop the attack, the report says.

The victim told deputies he then left the residence and called law enforcement for help. Deputies noted that the victim had multiple scratch wounds on his right shoulder/armpit area, multiple scratches in the chest and abdominal area, slight bruising under his left eye and a chipped tooth.

Deputies also spoke with two eyewitnesses who corroborated the victim’s story. One claimed that Smallwood is continuously “beating” the victim. The other one said she continuously slaps and punches him and “has been seen to throw various objects in the past at the victim because she doesn’t get what she wants from him,” the report says.

After being read her rights, Smallwood denied battering the victim. She was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with domestic felony battery (causing disfigurement without intent to kill). She was being held on $2,000 bond and is due in court Dec. 15 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges, jail records show.

