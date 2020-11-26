Thursday, November 26, 2020
Confused DUI suspect in Cadillac arrested at country store on State Road 44

Meta Minton

Michael Devin O’Neill

A confused drunk driving suspect in a Cadillac was arrested at a rural country store on State Road 44 in Sumter County.

Michael Devin O’Neill, 28, of Ocala, was in a gray Cadillac STS parked and running at 12:30 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Carter’s Country Store in Lake Panasoffkee, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. O’Neill was asleep in the vehicle and a deputy had to knock on the window to wake him. When O’Neill woke up, “he appeared to be confused and unaware of his surroundings,” the deputy wrote in the report. He had slurred speech as well as bloodshot and watery eyes. The Cape Coral native told the deputy he thought he was in Lake County.

He failed field sobriety exercises and refused to provide a breath sample.

An empty Bud Light can was found in the Cadillac’s center console and an empty Corona Light glass bottle was found on the rear passenger floorboard. A 12-pack of Corona Light was found in the trunk and two of the bottles were empty.

O’Neill was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and failure to provide a breath sample. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

