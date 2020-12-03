Robert John “Bob” Hunt, 94, of Fruitland Park, Florida passed away at home on Monday, November 30, 2020 surrounded by family.

Born in Fruitland Park, he was a lifelong resident of Lake county. He attended Leesburg High School before serving in the Navy in WWII in the Pacific. After the war he returned home, where he and his brother were pilots who operated a local airport, he was involved in the fernery business in Yalaha, and owned citrus groves. He married the love of his life, Jackie on April 9,1949 and together they raised two sons and a daughter. He worked at the local Minute Maid juice plant for over 30 years, retiring from Coca-Cola Foods as plant manager in the mid 1980s.

A devout Christian, he attended First Baptist Church, Central Baptist Church, Fruitland Park Baptist Church and Faith Evangelical Church.

Bob is pre-deceased by older brother Daniel F Hunt, Sr , four sisters Eunice Bass (Bill), Mary Harrell (Buck), Patsy Hardin (Dale) and Grace Hunt and son James Daniel Hunt.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years Jacqueline (Jackie), son Robert John Hunt, Jr. , and daughter Deborah Anne Stivender (Frank) both of Leesburg, daughter in law Mary Jane Hunt (James deceased), grandson Joshua Hunt (Angelica and great grandson Adam), three granddaughters Rebecca Hunt (great grandson Caleb), Marie Joy Black (Wesley), and Amber Gee (Ryan).

A private graveside service will be held at Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice.