License-less 22-year-old Summerfield woman jailed after spat with gal pal

A Summerfield woman with no driver’s license was nabbed Monday night after she took off in a pickup truck following a tiff with her girlfriend.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to N.W. 134th Court in Ocala after receiving a report about a possible disturbance. A caller reported that 22-year-old Destiny Cheyenne Farr had been involved in the disturbance and was leaving the residence in a green Dodge truck, a sheriff’s office report states.

Upon arrival, deputies spotted a green Dodge Dakota pickup partially obstructing the roadway on N.W. 135th Avenue. The vehicle headed south before deputies could make contact with the driver.

Deputies stopped the pickup and spoke with Farr, who told them she didn’t have a valid driver’s license. While speaking with the vehicle’s passenger, a deputy observed a clear plastic baggie sitting on the dashboard in front of Farr. The deputy walked away to speak with another deputy and when he returned, the baggie containing a green leafy substance that later tested positive for marijuana was sitting on the back seat, the report says.

A computer check showed that Farr’s license was suspended on Jan. 16 for failure to pay a traffic citation and she only has an identification card. She was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Farr was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams. She was being held on $1,500 bond and her next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.