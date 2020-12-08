License-less Del Webb Spruce Creeker nabbed on DUI and drug charges

A Del Webb Spruce Creek woman found herself behind bars Sunday after a Marion County sheriff’s sergeant spotted her vehicle weaving back and forth and remaining at a stoplight after it turned green.

The sheriff’s sergeant stopped a gray Nissan Rogue in the 10500 block of U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview and spoke with the driver, 61-year-old Pamela Annetta Turner. He reported that Turner was driving under the speed limit to 10 mph over the limit and was at one point doing 55 mph in a 45-mph zone.

A sheriff’s deputy responded to the traffic stop to assist the sergeant and observed Turner to have dilated pupils and continually moving when she spoke to him. He invited her to participate in field sobriety exercises, which she agreed to do.

Turner struggled through the exercises and the deputy determined that she was impaired. She was placed under arrest and during a search of her vehicle, deputies found two plastic bottles with holes in the bottom of them and a white residue on the inside, a glass container with several pieces of burnt Brillo Pads and glass pipe “commonly used to smoke crack,” the report says.

Turner, who lives at 8620 S.E. 141st Place, was transported to the Marion County Jail and provided two breath samples that showed 0.00 blood alcohol content. After a field test of the residue in the glass pipe came back positive for cocaine, Turner agreed to provide a urine sample, the report says.

A sheriff’s deputy who is a drug recognition expert determined that Turner was “impaired by a central nervous system stimulant.” A criminal background check also showed that her license was suspended on Nov. 12 after she was convicted of DUI, the report says.

Turner was charged with charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession and/or use of drug equipment. She was being held on $4,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 3 at 8 a.m., jail records show.

Turner also was arrested in September after allegedly running a stop sign while leaving the Queen’s Garden Resort motel in Ocala. She told the sheriff’s deputy who stopped her that she had a pipe she used to smoke crack inside her purse and had consumed a small bottle of liquor and a strawberry-type mixed drink, a report states.

Turner also said she had smoked crack cocaine about 45 minutes before being stopped and she was arrested on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and possession and/or use of drug equipment, the report says.