Tuesday, December 8, 2020
46.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

No mandate for Floridians to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis updated Floridians on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Pfizer and Moderna anticipate receiving FDA approval for their vaccines and could begin distributing to vaccinate roughly 20 million Americans before the end of the year. Governor DeSantis reiterated his commitment to securing as many doses of the vaccines as possible and prioritizing three groups of individuals as follows:

  • Residents of long-term care facilities.
  • Health care workers and those who are in high-risk environments.
  • The 65 and over community, including those with co-morbidities.

Gov. DeSantis also made clear that Florida will not mandate that Floridians receive the vaccine. I applaud the governor for his work in ensuring that Florida is prepared and ready to distribute a vaccine and prioritize our vulnerable populations as we continue to combat this virus unleashed by the negligence or malfeasance of the communist Chinese government.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Related Articles

Opinions

Exercise will keep you healthy

A new study suggests that the more intensely you exercise, the less likely you are to suffer a heart attack. Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who makes exercise a priority in his own life, offers some advice.
Read more
Opinions

Hand sanitizer an important weapon in fight against COVID-19

Hand sanitizer is an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19. But you have to be careful to use it and choose it carefully.
Read more
Opinions

Wearing masks amid COVID-19 is about saving lives, not silly politics

Masks have absolutely nothing to do with politics or infringing on civil liberties and everything to do with saving lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s that simple.
Read more
Opinions

Happy things!

This is a great time of year when many of us receive Christmas cards from old friends. Columnist Barry Evans is looking forward to hearing from those folks from days gone by.
Read more
Opinions

Response to Dr. Mirkin’s piece on Paul Hornung

A young football enthusiast from the Midwest has a response to Dr. Gabe Mirkin's recent essay on the life of football great Paul Hornung.
Read more
Opinions

Mediterranean diet associated with improved sexuality in men

Dr. Gabe Mirkin analyzes results of a new study of 21,469 U.S. male health professionals, ages 40 to 75, which found that those who followed a Mediterranean diet had a markedly reduced rate of erectile dysfunction.
Read more
Opinions

Update on relief payments for those impacted by COVID-19

Congressman Daniel Webster provides an update on relief payments for those impacted by COVID-19.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Villager jailed after brawl sparked by wife’s loud conversation with sister-in-law

A Villager was jailed after a brawl sparked by his wife’s loud conversation with her sister-in-law.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents die of COVID-19 as virus continues to sweep across Florida

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus is showing no signs of slowing down across Florida and the tri-county area.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Pied-Billed Grebe Catching A Fish

This pied-billed grebe was spotted catching a fish. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Family Of Hooded Mergansers On Pond Beside Chitty Chatty Preserve

This family of hooded mergansers were spotted on a pond beside Chitty Chatty Preserve. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligator Showing Its Teeth

Check out this alligator showing its teeth. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Christmas vandalism in The Villages

A Villager describes how a vandal damaged their Christmas display, but it won’t pull the plug on their Christmas. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager admits she drank four vodkas prior to golf cart crash

A Village of De Soto woman admitted she drank four vodkas before crashing a golf cart her husband won hours earlier from Fuzzy’s Vodka. We've got details from the arrest report.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

No mandate for Floridians to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Congressman Daniel Webster offers an update on the COVID-19 vaccine and reminds Floridians that if they don't want to take the vaccine, they will not be required to do so.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

Crime

Villager admits she drank four vodkas prior to golf cart crash

A Village of De Soto woman admitted she drank four vodkas before crashing a golf cart her husband won hours earlier from Fuzzy’s Vodka. We've got details from the arrest report.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed after brawl sparked by wife’s loud conversation with sister-in-law

A Villager was jailed after a brawl sparked by his wife’s loud conversation with her sister-in-law.
Read more
Health

6 more local residents die of COVID-19 as virus continues to sweep across Florida

Six more local residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the deadly virus is showing no signs of slowing down across Florida and the tri-county area.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Christmas vandalism in The Villages

A Villager describes how a vandal damaged their Christmas display, but it won’t pull the plug on their Christmas. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Letter to the Editor prompts Villager to describe his service experience

A previous Letter to the Editor has prompted a Villager to describe his service experience at The Villages Golf Cars.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

A message to my neighbors in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hemingway resident offers a post-election message to his neighbors in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villager admits she drank four vodkas prior to golf cart crash

A Village of De Soto woman admitted she drank four vodkas before crashing a golf cart her husband won hours earlier from Fuzzy’s Vodka. We've got details from the arrest report.
Read more
Crime

Villager jailed after brawl sparked by wife’s loud conversation with sister-in-law

A Villager was jailed after a brawl sparked by his wife’s loud conversation with her sister-in-law.
Read more
Crime

Husband arrested after allegedly hitting wife with bathrobe in Poinciana

A Villager was arrested after allegedly hitting his wife with a bathrobe at their home in the Village of Poinciana.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,002FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,767FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
46.3 ° F
47 °
45 °
61 %
2.2mph
1 %
Tue
55 °
Wed
60 °
Thu
68 °
Fri
69 °
Sat
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment