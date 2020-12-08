No mandate for Floridians to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Last week, Gov. Ron DeSantis updated Floridians on the state’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Pfizer and Moderna anticipate receiving FDA approval for their vaccines and could begin distributing to vaccinate roughly 20 million Americans before the end of the year. Governor DeSantis reiterated his commitment to securing as many doses of the vaccines as possible and prioritizing three groups of individuals as follows:

Residents of long-term care facilities.

Health care workers and those who are in high-risk environments.

The 65 and over community, including those with co-morbidities.

Gov. DeSantis also made clear that Florida will not mandate that Floridians receive the vaccine. I applaud the governor for his work in ensuring that Florida is prepared and ready to distribute a vaccine and prioritize our vulnerable populations as we continue to combat this virus unleashed by the negligence or malfeasance of the communist Chinese government.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.