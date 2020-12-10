Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole credit cards and shopped in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from a parked vehicle and went shopping in Wildwood.

Deputies say the woman pictured above entered the vehicle on Dec. 1 between 11 a.m. and 2:37 p.m. and took personal identification and credit cards. She was later observed using the credit cards to make fraudulent purchases at the CVS in Wildwood at the intersection of N. U.S. 301 and State Road 44, a report says.

The bandit is described as a heavy-set black woman with long black hair. She was wearing black pants, a long-sleeve yellow shirt and a face mask. Police believe she was dropped off and picked up by the dark-colored four-door pickup truck shown above.

Anyone with information about the crime or the woman is asked to contact Detective DeArmond at (353) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 5372.