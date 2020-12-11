Friday, December 11, 2020
64.6 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Opinions

Deck the Halls

Barry Evans

Barry Evans
Barry Evans

The Blonde in the House and I were discussing potential Christmas decorations the other day. Actually, she was doing most of the discussing. I am of the opinion that you can get involved in a great deal of work which will only last a pretty short period.  However, I guess that it has been going on for a number of years, but in looking at Christmas past, I wondered does any body “deck” the halls anymore?

Come on, when was the last (or first) time you heard anyone say that they were going to “deck the halls”? I bet that your sainted grandmother didn’t even say that. I know that mine didn’t – unless she did when I was counting presents.  As far as I know folks just say that they are going to get the Christmas stuff from the attic and put it up – while hoping that everything still works.

Aside from the Christmas carol about the only time you hear someone use “deck” is in pugilistic terms. (OK, up north they may have a deck where a lanai is supposed to go, but that is just English for you – confusing.) Even then they mostly say that he had his lights punched out or something less stylish. I will admit that “deck” has a certain lilt to it that is not present in some other, often crude, words.  Since I like to wonder a lot, I have considered that there are people who actually do “deck” their halls.  They just do not want to admit it as it makes them seem out of touch with today’s present world – crass though it may be. I personally think they should be encouraged.  Bring back the old I say!  Frankly, it would not be as hard as it was in the Victorian days for example.

Most of us have seen enough movies which portray Victorian times in which the houses are huge with scads of halls. Today’s houses are much more modest in size and lots of them have very few halls and they are always very short. Thus, there is no question that many of us could deck our halls with a minimum of effort. In fact, if the lady of the house could be properly persuaded to only deck the halls, there would be considerably fewer Christmas decorations that would have to be dragged to the attic, garage. closet or whatever. This one simple step might do wonders as a first step toward world peace – or at least household peace. Look at this way, about 50 percent of the population would have time to watch more football games as all they would have to deck would be the short halls. The other 50 percent could rest their voices by not having to tell “dummy” that the stuff just put up in the dining room goes in the spare bedroom. 

About the only downside that I can see is that the storage box manufacturers might be somewhat put out since Christmas stuff would not require so many boxes. Alright, the Decoration Cartel might raise a fuss too. However, like everything in life there are winners and losers. Yep, I believe I will bring up supporting “Deck the Halls” at the next meeting of Husbands United (a secret organization). Admittedly, it may be a little late for this year, but we should be able to plan well for next year.

We all know that 2021 is guaranteed to be a better year! Let’s go for it!

Barry Evans writes about “Life in The Villages” for Villages-News.com.

Related Articles

Opinions

Rafer Johnson was one of America’s greatest athletes

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the amazing life of Rafer Johnson, one of America’s greatest athletes. Johnson died earlier this month, three years after suffering a crippling stroke.
Read more
Opinions

The millimeter tidal wave

Columnist John Shewchuk, writing in an Opinion piece, takes issue with a previous Letter to the Editor which examined the topic of sea level rise.
Read more
Opinions

No mandate for Floridians to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Congressman Daniel Webster offers an update on the COVID-19 vaccine and reminds Floridians that if they don't want to take the vaccine, they will not be required to do so.
Read more
Opinions

Exercise will keep you healthy

A new study suggests that the more intensely you exercise, the less likely you are to suffer a heart attack. Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who makes exercise a priority in his own life, offers some advice.
Read more
Opinions

Hand sanitizer an important weapon in fight against COVID-19

Hand sanitizer is an important weapon in the fight against COVID-19. But you have to be careful to use it and choose it carefully.
Read more
Opinions

Wearing masks amid COVID-19 is about saving lives, not silly politics

Masks have absolutely nothing to do with politics or infringing on civil liberties and everything to do with saving lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s that simple.
Read more
Opinions

Happy things!

This is a great time of year when many of us receive Christmas cards from old friends. Columnist Barry Evans is looking forward to hearing from those folks from days gone by.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

CDD 7 to hire Tallahassee law firm as result of dispute over Developer control

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is set to hire a Tallahassee law firm as a result of a bitter dispute over the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
News

Canadian stuck up north due to COVID-19 wins more time for paint job

Community Development District 7 supervisors on Thursday ignored the advice of their attorney and granted more time for a Canadian snowbird to correct the color of her garage door.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunrise Over Bonifay Country Club

Check out this gorgeous sunrise over Bonifay Country Club taken from Bonifay Path. Thanks to Wayne Hoffman for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Alligators Getting Sun By Retention Pond

This pair of alligators shared a bank at the retention pond to get some sun. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing!
Read more
Photos

Stunning Sunset Over Evans Prairie Golf Course

Check out this stunning sunset over Evans Prairie Golf Course. Thanks to Lynn Freeman for sharing!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Do the Democrats want a monarchy?

A Village of Silver Lake resident warns that Democrats could be eyeing the establishment of a de-facto monarchy. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Groome Transportation resuming Shuttle Service between The Villages community and Orlando International Airport

Groome Transportation is resuming its airport shuttle service between The Villages and Orlando International Airport.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole credit cards and shopped in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from a parked vehicle and went shopping in Wildwood.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Deck the Halls

Have you decorated for the holidays? Columnist Barry Evans offers some advice about decking the halls.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Villagers worried about golf cart path as new traffic pours over Chitty Chatty Bridge

Villagers are worried about a safety issue on the multi-modal path that stretches between the Village of Bradford and the Village of Chitty Chatty.
Read more
News

CDD 7 to hire Tallahassee law firm as result of dispute over Developer control

The Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors is set to hire a Tallahassee law firm as a result of a bitter dispute over the Project Wide Advisory Committee.
Read more
News

Canadian stuck up north due to COVID-19 wins more time for paint job

Community Development District 7 supervisors on Thursday ignored the advice of their attorney and granted more time for a Canadian snowbird to correct the color of her garage door.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Do the Democrats want a monarchy?

A Village of Silver Lake resident warns that Democrats could be eyeing the establishment of a de-facto monarchy. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

GOP needs to defend election

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from Wisconsin argues the GOP must stand up for the election and call out Trump’s anti-democratic assault on elections officials and the integrity of the system.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Daily Sun took away crossword puzzle after eliminating TV guide

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, describes her frustration after The Villages Daily Sun took away the extra crossword puzzle after eliminating the TV guide earlier this year. What next?
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Sumter sheriff searching for bandit who stole credit cards and shopped in Wildwood

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a thief who stole a wallet from a parked vehicle and went shopping in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after attack on lady friend at busy intersection

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Wednesday – three days after he was reported for battering his lady friend at a busy Ocala intersection.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested after paying unwanted visit to town square

A Villager was arrested after paying an unwanted visit to Spanish Springs Town Square.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

52,048FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,764FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
64.6 ° F
67 °
62.6 °
72 %
1.2mph
1 %
Fri
69 °
Sat
73 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
75 °
Tue
74 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment