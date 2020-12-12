Fruitland Park woman and her guy pal jailed after theft at Summerfield Wal-Mart

A Fruitland Park woman and her Leesburg man friend were jailed Thursday night after being accused of ripping off merchandise from the Summerfield Wal-Mart.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was called to the store at 17961 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and when he arrived, a loss prevention officer claimed that 35-year-old Keri Dawn Walker and 56-year-old Leonard Clarence Tipton had stolen 58 items worth $564.02 before tax, a sheriff’s office report states.

The loss prevention officer said he watched Tipton, who lives at 2104 South St. in Leesburg, select merchandise and switch price tags on various items. He said he also saw Tipton under-ring items at a self-checkout station and Walker, who lives at 4616 Pine St. in Fruitland Park, conceal merchandise from the apparel and health and beauty departments in a Wal-Mart shopping bag, the report says.

Walker and Tipton were placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail. Both were charged with petit theft and held on $1,000 bond apiece. They are due in court Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m., jail records show.