Saturday, December 19, 2020
69.8 F
The Villages
Crime

Summerfield woman sought on multiple warrants nabbed at internet café

Staff Report

Brooke Ashley Stokes

A 24-year-old Summerfield woman with a checkered legal history is behind bars in the Marion County Jail after being arrested at a local internet café.

Brooke Ashley Stokes was taken into custody recently at the Lucky Panda Internet Café, located at 14335 S. Hwy. 441 in Summerfield, for failing to appear in court on a variety of charges. Those include:

  • Possession of Alprazolam;
  • Retail petit theft;
  • Possession of a controlled substance in a state correctional facility;
  • Possession of methamphetamine;
  • Possession of amphetamine; and
  • Possession of Fentanyl.

Stokes, who lives at 9935 S.E. 169th Ln. in Summerfield, is being held on no bond. She’s due in court Jan. 12 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges.

Stokes is no stranger to the Marion County legal system, having been held in the jail six times since March 2017. During those arrests, she’s faced a litany of charges – some more than once – including:

  • Possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams;
  • Use or possession of drug paraphernalia;
  • Written threats to kill;
  • Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription;
  • Possession of MDMA without a prescription;
  • Failure to appear in court for possession of Alprazolam;
  • Possession of methamphetamine;
  • Possession of a controlled on substance on the grounds of a correctional facility;
  • Violating probation for a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance;
  • Violating probation on a previous charge of possession of Alprazolam; and
  • Retail petit theft.

