Summerfield man caught by K-9 two years ago back behind bars on DUI warrant

A Summerfield man who was jailed two years ago after a Marion County sheriff’s K-9 dog nabbed him following a high speed chase is back behind bars.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested 44-year-old Robert Grant Combs on Sunday at a residence in the 5700 block of S.E. 30th Court in Ocala. He had an outstanding warrant for violating his probation on a driving under the influence charge in connection with the incident in December 2018.

Combs, who is originally from Leesburg, was arrested on Dec. 17. 2018 after a sheriff’s deputy spotted a green Ford Explorer being driven in a reckless manner in the 5300 block of County Road 42. The deputy noted that the vehicle, driven by Combs, increased and decreased its speed, crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic multiple times and continued to swerve.

The deputy activated his emergency lights and siren in an attempt to stop the Ford Explorer but Combs sped up and continued north on U.S. 301, passing SE 147th Street and Hwy. 484, the report states.

A Belleview Police officer joined in the pursuit, which continued onto several different roads “in a reckless manner reaching speeds up to 90 mph.” The deputy attempted to conduct a PIT (Precision Immobilization Technique) maneuver to stop Combs’ vehicle several times but was run off the road, a sheriff’s office report states.

The pursuit continued onto Hwy. 475, where a sheriff’s sergeant had placed Stop Sticks at the corner of SE 80th Street. Combs hit the sticks and blew out his right front tire but continued to evade law enforcement as he traveled east on 59th Avenue and then south on U.S. Hwy. 441.

Eventually, the deputy who initiated the pursuit was able to use a PIT maneuver on the driver’s side passenger area of Combs’ vehicle. The vehicle rolled over and ejected a female passenger through the windshield before Combs started running east through a mobile home lot. A K-9 deputy commanded Combs to stop and when he refused to do so, he released his dog, which quickly apprehended Combs, the report says.

A search of Combs’ vehicle turned up three loaded long rifles in a black case and a small gray box holding three baggies. Those contained a green leafy substance that field tested positive for marijuana and a clear crystalized substance that tested positive for methamphetamine. A folded tin foil containing a brown substance that tested positive for heroin also was found, as was a glass bowl that tested positive for methamphetamine residue, the report says.

A check of Combs’ license revealed multiple suspensions:

July 13, 2015: Failure to pay child support;

Jan. 19, 2016: Failure to pay child support;

Aug. 5, 2016: Canceled indefinitely;

June 29, 2017: Using a controlled substance while operating a motor vehicle; and

Aug. 29, 2017: Using a controlled substance while operating a motor vehicle.

A criminal history check showed that Combs had three felony convictions, including on Sept. 29, 2016 when he was convicted of operating a motor vehicle as a habitual traffic offender and possession of a controlled substance, the report shows.

Combs was evaluated at a local hospital and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he refused to participate in field sobriety tests. He agreed to provide a breath sample which showed 0.00 blood alcohol, then refused to provide a urine sample, the report shows.

In that December 2018 arrest, Combs, who was living in Belleview, was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, aggravated fleeing or eluding police with injury or damage, possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of marijuana (not more than 20 grams) and possession of drug equipment.

On Sunday, Combs, who lives at 750 S.E. 137th St. in Summerfield, was charged with violating his probation on the past DUI charge and held with no bond. His next court hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.