Wildwood man nabbed at courthouse with bag of fentanyl at security checkpoint

Meta Minton

Raheem Donte Smith

A Wildwood man was arrested at the Sumter County Courthouse after he dropped a bag of fentanyl at a security checkpoint.

Raheem Donte Smith, 27, was attempting to pass through a security checkpoint Tuesday morning when the bag fell from his hand, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The incident as captured on video surveillance.

Smith, who is already on probation, was arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Smith has a long criminal history, including a 2014 arrest on a charge of grand theft at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

