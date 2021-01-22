Friday, January 22, 2021
71.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Summerfield man living near The Villages popped on 20 child pornography charges

Larry D. Croom

Dane Harland Stevens

A 40-year-old Summerfield man who lives just outside the confines of The Villages was jailed Thursday for possessing a large cache of child pornography.

A Marion County sheriff’s detective was alerted Wednesday to an electronic device operating at a Summerfield address. Once the detective was able to confirm the address – 8745 S.E. Hwy. 42, just across from the Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages – a search warrant was drafted.

On Thursday morning, detectives served the search warrant on Dane Harland Stevens and located several laptops and hard drives in his bedroom. A detective interviewed Stevens while a digital forensics technician went through his electronic devices, a sheriff’s office report states.

Stevens, who said he had lived at the residence for about 20 years with his father, admitted that he had been viewing and downloading pornography on his devices but denied intentionally downloading files of child pornography. He was then told that several child pornography files were located on his electronic devices, including a hard drive that was hidden within a box-spring below a mattress. He was taken into custody and eventually admitted to searching for, downloading and frequently viewing child pornography throughout his life for “sexual gratification,” the report says, adding that he started crying and said he was sorry.

Stevens was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with 20 counts of possession of 10 or more child pornography images. He was being held on $100,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Due to the nature of the files found in Stevens’ possession, detectives believe it’s possible that he may have victims in the community. Anyone with pertinent information about Stevens or any possible victims is asked to contact Detective Sutliff at (352) 368-3546.

Related Articles

News

Marion Commission pondering ordinance to shut down internet cafes

Marion County commissioners heard Tuesday from both sides of an ordinance to effectively ban internet cafes before delaying a decision until their next meeting on Feb. 2.
Read more
News

Segway Riders Club gives disabled Army veteran gift of mobility

The Segway Riders Club of The Villages has awarded a Segway to a disabled veteran who served 22 years in the Army.
Read more
News

Villages Parrot Head Club to host upcoming blood drive at polo fields

Members of The Villages Parrot Head Club are asking donors to take part in their upcoming “Parrotise 2021 Blood Drive.”
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man once nabbed in theft at Villages Wal-Mart back behind bars

A Summerfield man who was arrested last year for allegedly switching price tags at a Villages Wal-Mart is back behind bars after giving a Marion County sheriff’s deputy a bogus name.
Read more
Health

Man popped in Lady Lake Driving Range burglaries back in jail after fleeing from deputies

A former Villages restaurant worker who was arrested in 2019 in a pair of burglaries at the Lady Lake Driving Range found himself behind bars Tuesday on a multitude of charges after allegedly fleeing in a stolen vehicle from a Marion County sheriff’s sergeant.
Read more
News

Hank the Boxer is a neighborhood fixture in the Village of St. Charles

Hank, a two-and-a-half-year-old Boxer, loves to sit in the bird cage and watch the birds in the pond in the Village of St. Charles. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo. 
Read more
Health

24 more local COVID-19 deaths as Florida takes aim at ‘vaccine tourism’

On the day when Florida clamped down on COVID-19 “vaccine tourism,” the tri-county area reported 24 more deaths connected to the fast-spreading virus.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,432FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
71.5 ° F
72 °
71 °
68 %
2.2mph
90 %
Sat
69 °
Sun
77 °
Mon
79 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
73 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment