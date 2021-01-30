New investment revives Earth Fare’s plan for store in Lady Lake

New investment has revived Earth Fare’s plan for a natural and organic grocery market at Lady Lake Commons on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

In February of 2020, Earth Fare closed all of its 50 locations following the previous ownership’s bankruptcy declaration. It has since been revitalized through an investment from Hulsing Enterprises and CEO Dennis Hulsing, as well as involvement from one of its original Earth Fare founders, Randy Talley, and Mike Cianciarulo, a former president of Earth Fare. The new ownership group has since opened 18 locations throughout the east, including Tampa Bay and Seminole.

Originally founded in 1975, Earth Fare is an organic grocer and wellness market with a mission to improve lives by “making healthy food available to everyone.” Earth Fare keeps the “good stuff” like organic fruits, vegetables, and responsibly sourced meat and seafood and leaves out the “bad stuff” like meat raised with antibiotics and artificial hormones as well as artificial flavors, dyes, sugars and more.

“You will find many of the same trusted brands and house made specialties back in our store, and we are adding some new ones,” said David Isinghood, chief operations officer. “Keeping our Food Philosophy and product standards at the forefront, we are expanding our craftsmanship and increasing our selection of Organic produce and local offerings.”

“The Lady Lake and The Villages community was and remains a natural fit for Earth Fare,” said Earth Fare Chief Sales Officer Randy Talley. “We look forward to welcoming the community through our doors and working to be an essential part of this growing neighborhood.”

The developer of Lady Lake Commons, Benchmark Group, was determined to bring a grocer to their center.

“We have been fans of the Earth Fare brand for some time” said Benchmark CFO Jeffrey Withee. “We felt it was important to bring that category to our retail mix in Lady Lake.”

Lad Lake Commons features Miller’s Ale House, Mission BBQ, Huey Magoo’s, a Goodwill store and Total Wine.

Benchmark Group is the Developer of the Sam’s Club development, Village Crossroads and Lady Lake Crossing.

The retail space has already begun minor renovations, with the goal of resuming operations in the second quarter of 2021. A grand opening may be announced at a later date.