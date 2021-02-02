Lady Lake DUI suspect jailed after refusing to provide breath sample

A Lady Lake drunk driving suspect was jailed after refusing to provide a breath sample.

Dustin Lee May, 35, who lives at 211 Morningside Ave., was driving a white truck with a box bed at 2 a.m. Sunday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when the vehicle swerved over the line, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, the tree laborer claimed he had been distracted because he had been texting on his phone. May’s eyes were “very bloodshot” and his breath had “the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the arrest report said. May was invited to participate in field sobriety exercises. However, May told the deputy he “failed them last time” and that he had been sober in that attempt. May had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in 2012 in Eustis.

He refused to provide a breath sample.

May was arrested on a DUI charge and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.