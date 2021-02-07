The Moyer Recreation Center indoor facilities, outdoor facilities and family pool will be closed for maintenance Tuesday, Feb. 9. If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Moyer Recreation Center at 674-8440.
Moyer Recreation Center and pool will be closed Tuesday
