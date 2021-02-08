Monday, February 8, 2021
Villager’s daughter back in jail after judge revokes her bond

Meta Minton

Heather Saunders

A Villager’s daughter was back in jail after a judge revoked her bond.

Heather Lynn Saunders, 33, who lives with her father in the Village of Country Club Hills, was booked Saturday at the Lake County Jail.

Saunders had been arrested this past September after she allegedly pointed a shotgun at neighbors on the Historic Side of The Villages. She reportedly “racked” the shotgun and dared the neighbors to call police. She was arrested on two counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

While she was free on bond, the Greensboro, N.C. native was arrested in January. She had been at the wheel of white 2010 Ford Mustang doing “donuts” in the parking lot of the Wal-Mart in Summerfield. She was found to be in possession of marijuana.

Saunders was being held over the weekend without bond after violating the conditions of her bond in the September arrest.

Saunders attorney, Jaimie Washo Spivey, promptly on Monday morning filed a motion to reinstate bond for her client. In the motion, Spivey cites Saunders’ “significant ties to the community” because of her father. Spivey indicated that if Saunders is granted bond, she can “help her family at home.” Spivey also points out that Saunders’ trial likely won’t be held until June.

