License-less Summerfield man nabbed speeding in school zone

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars early Wednesday morning after he was caught speeding in the school zone at Harbour View Elementary School.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted a beige Nissan pickup truck traveling at 38 mph in the school zone. The vehicle, driven by 50-year-old Miguel Angel Pomba Pina, dropped down to 35 mph when he spotted the deputy, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and spoke with Pina, who handed him a Mexican voter registration card and an expired construction license from Mexico. A computer search revealed that Pina didn’t have a valid license, the report says.

Pina told the deputy that he had been in the United States for about seven years and hadn’t gotten a work visa or driver’s license. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was released early Thursday morning on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.