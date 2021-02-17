Wednesday, February 17, 2021
62.8 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

License-less Summerfield man nabbed speeding in school zone

Larry D. Croom

Miguel Angel Pomba Pina

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars early Wednesday morning after he was caught speeding in the school zone at Harbour View Elementary School.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted a beige Nissan pickup truck traveling at 38 mph in the school zone. The vehicle, driven by 50-year-old Miguel Angel Pomba Pina, dropped down to 35 mph when he spotted the deputy, a sheriff’s office report states.

The deputy stopped the vehicle and spoke with Pina, who handed him a Mexican voter registration card and an expired construction license from Mexico. A computer search revealed that Pina didn’t have a valid license, the report says.

Pina told the deputy that he had been in the United States for about seven years and hadn’t gotten a work visa or driver’s license. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. He was released early Thursday morning on $1,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Related Articles

News

Golf cart driver dies after crash on Morse Boulevard

The driver of a golf cart that collided Monday afternoon with a Mercedes on Morse Boulevard in The Villages has died as a result of injuries suffered in the accident.
Read more
News

Residents crowd special meeting on The Villages’ offer on impact fees

Residents crowded a special meeting of the Sumter County Commission on Tuesday night on The Villages’ offer on impact fees. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek was there.
Read more
News

Villagers with $1.4 million home want private boat dock at Lake Miona

A couple with a $1.4 million home in The Villages is hoping to win approval for a private boat dock at Lake Miona.
Read more
Crime

Panhandler from Iraq arrested outside custard store in The Villages

A panhandler who was born in Iraq was arrested outside a custard store in The Villages.
Read more
News

Global Medical Response vaccine site moves to Wildwood as temporary measure

The Global Medical Response vaccine site moved to the Wildwood Community Center as a temporary measure after rain turned its former location into a mud pit. Villages-News.com's David Towns visited the site.
Read more
Health

Local COVID-19 death toll rising rapidly as new cases of virus ramp back up

The local COVID-19 death toll continued to rise rapidly Tuesday as new cases of the virus showed a marked increase across Florida.
Read more
Crime

Villager’s son arrested after making scene at nightspot at town square

A Villager’s son was arrested after allegedly making a scene at a nightspot at town square.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,652FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
62.8 ° F
64 °
62 °
82 %
2.2mph
90 %
Thu
84 °
Fri
75 °
Sat
65 °
Sun
64 °
Mon
61 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment