Wildwood man once arrested while ‘sweating profusely’ back behind bars

Larry D. Croom

Joshua Aaron Timmons

A Wildwood man who was “sweating profusely” when he was arrested last year with a gun and illicit drugs is back behind bars.

Joshua Aaron Timmons, 22, was arrested late Sunday night on outstanding warrants out of Sumter County. He was booked into the Marion County Jail early Monday morning and his bond was revoked on the past charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of cannabis (20 grams or less), a Marion County sheriff’s office report states.

Timmons, who lives at 305 Terry St., initially was arrested in December during a traffic stop on Main Street in Wildwood. He was behind the wheel of a 2016 Chevrolet passenger car when he was stopped because of a seatbelt violation, according to a report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The officer noticed that even though it was 60 degrees outside, Timmons was sweating from his forehead and chest. A K-9 unit responded to the traffic stop and the dog alerted on Timmons’ vehicle, indicating the likely presence of narcotics, the report says.

During a search of Timmons’ vehicle, the officer located a 9mm firearm tucked under the driver’s seat and confirmed that Timmons did not have a concealed weapons permit. Two clear plastic bags containing marijuana also were found in the car, along with a bag of cocaine, methamphetamine and a lollipop laced with medical marijuana, according to the report.

