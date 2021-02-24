Jennifer Parr to testify in trial involving breakaway sales representatives

Villages Vice President Jennifer Parr will take the stand in April in a federal trial involving former Properties of The Villages sales representatives who broke away to form their own competing real estate venture.

Parr, daughter of the late Gary Morse and mother of television star Megan Boone, is on a witness list that reads like a who’s who of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Properties of The Villages is suing former top producers Christopher Day and Jason Kranz, who left in December 2019 to form NextHome KD Premier Realty. Properties of The Villages claims the former sales representatives were still bound by independent contractor agreements that included non-compete clauses. The Villages claims the non-compete period of two years is “reasonable.”

Following is the language of the non-compete clause:

[Defendants] [s]hall not directly or indirectly engage in and shall have no interest in any business or entity, whether as an owner, shareholder, member, employee, agent, consultant, contractor, or other affiliate of any kind, that is in any way involved with the sale, marketing, leasing, management, or the closing of sales transactions, of real estate situated within the geographic area known as The Villages® community as it exists at the time of termination of this Agreement (the “Restricted Area”).

Day and Kranz contend Properties of The Villages “fears competition.” They and other former Properties of The Villages representatives who joined them at KD Premier Realty carried a heavy load of mandatory meetings, open houses, trolley rides and other duties while working for The Villages. They claim they were treated more like employees than independent contractors. Kranz claims that Properties of The Villages owes him $245,952 in unpaid overtime. Day claims he is owed $266,084 in overtime.

Parr’s name appears on a list of witnesses to be called in the case to be heard in U.S. District Court in Ocala. Also on the list are her brother Mark Morse, Gary Morse’s widow Renee Morse, Tracy Morse’s daughter Lindsey Blaise who heads Citizens First Bank, Mike Berning of Properties of The Villages who also serves on the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors, Villages Charter School Director Randy McDaniel, Villages High School Athletic Director Richard Pettus, Villages Vice President for Community Relations Gary Lester and Dale Borrowman, who heads The Villages Technology Solutions Group, which provides internet and other technology services via no-bid contracts to The Villages District Office and Sumter County.

You can see the complete lists of potential witnesses at these links: Plaintiff’s Witness List Defendants’ witness list