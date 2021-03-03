Villager enters plea in court after allegedly stalking estranged girlfriend

A Villager has entered a plea in a case in which he is accused of stalking his estranged girlfriend.

Christopher John Drennen, 62, on Tuesday entered a plea of not guilty in Sumter County Court through his attorney Mark Conan.

Drennen remains free on $5,000 bond following his arrest this past Thursday by Sumer County sheriff’s deputies.

The Iowa native’s estranged girlfriend contacted law enforcement after he was banging on her bedroom window and yelling at about 6 a.m. Feb. 24. He had been there earlier in the week causing a disturbance and had been trespassed from the property. She had already been in touch with the sheriff’s office due to numerous text messages he had sent to her and vulgar voice messages.

She had sent him an email on Feb. 21 instructing him not to contact her.

She and Drennen had been in a “romantic and intimate relationship” since this past September.