Monday, March 8, 2021
68.5 F
The Villages
Letters to the Editor

It’s already too dangerous to go to the postal station

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Yikes, another turn lane planned onto Morse Boulevard?
That means an additional 100 or more cars traveling from U.S. Hwy. 441 to County Road 466. I cannot use my postal station without putting our lives at a great risk. Sumter County commissioners are not aware of dangers on this boulevard.
Many speeding motorists just want to beat the lights and go right through a red light to the other highway. This is just a cut-through, obviously. A friend of mine was killed by one of these motorists. What a sad situation for Villagers. What are we going to do?

Maurice Lamy
Village of Rio Ponderosa

.

