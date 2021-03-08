It’s already too dangerous to go to the postal station

To the Editor:

Yikes, another turn lane planned onto Morse Boulevard?

That means an additional 100 or more cars traveling from U.S. Hwy. 441 to County Road 466. I cannot use my postal station without putting our lives at a great risk. Sumter County commissioners are not aware of dangers on this boulevard.

Many speeding motorists just want to beat the lights and go right through a red light to the other highway. This is just a cut-through, obviously. A friend of mine was killed by one of these motorists. What a sad situation for Villagers. What are we going to do?

Maurice Lamy

Village of Rio Ponderosa

.