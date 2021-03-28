Sunday, March 28, 2021
Long-time Villager shares thoughts on decision to raise impact fees

To the Editor:

I have been a homeowner in The Villages since 1998. I think The Villages is a great place.
I have seen it grow from approximately 20,000 residents to the current size. I do not care how large it grows or if it stays at current levels.
However, I have never heard of a 25 percent real estate tax increase in one year anywhere that was imposed on us in Sumter County. I do not believe the more realistic impact fees suggested by the current elected officials will hurt the future home growth in The Villages. And with future home growth, business places will also continue to come as needed.

William Storck
Santo Domingo

 

