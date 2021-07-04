76 F
The Villages
Monday, July 5, 2021
Villager who helped champion Sumter County trio wants seat on CDD 7 board

By Meta Minton

Villager Gilbert Windsor campaigned in 2020 for a trio of insurgent candidates running for the Sumter County Commission.

A Villager who helped champion the trio of candidates that now dominate the Sumter County Commission wants a seat on the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors.

Gilbert Windsor of the Village of Bonita is one of two candidates for the vacancy created earlier this year by the resignation of Supervisor Dennis Broedlin.

Windsor campaigned relentlessly in 2020 for Villagers Craig Estep, Oren Miller and Gary Search who knocked off three incumbent candidates who had deep loyalty to the Developer of The Villages.

Windsor is from Maryland where he was involved in politics.

The other applicant for the vacancy is Joy Lewis of the Village of Duval.

She has lived in The Villages for a little less than two years. She was a trustee of the Trust Funds for Bennington N.H.

The CDD 7 board will meet at 8 a.m. Thursday at Savannah Center.

