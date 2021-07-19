83.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 19, 2021
type here...

Barbara Weitekamp

By Staff Report

Barbara Weitekamp
Barbara Weitekamp

Barbara Weitekamp, 89, joined her heavenly family on July 17, 2021.

Visitation and Funeral Mass: Visitation will begin with a prayer service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at St. Jude Parish, 633 South Walnut, Rochester, IL. A Funeral Mass will follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Charles Edwards, celebrant. Burial at St. Martin Cemetery in Farmersville, IL.

Barbara was born on April 26, 1932 in Decatur, Illinois to Roy and Marguerite Limes. She met her husband, Howard Weitekamp; they were married September 30, 1950 and celebrated 49 years of marriage.

She owned and operated three women’s boutiques and was well known for her musical fashion shows at Springfield College, The Heart Association and The Cancer Society. Later Barbara became the Director of Illinois Federation of Right to Life and served on George W Bush’s Advisory Team. Barbara moved to The Villages in 2009.

Barbara enjoyed reading, history, puzzles and politics. She liked playing mahjong and Kings in the Corner with her neighbors. Barbara loved traveling on cruises especially with her family. She gave generously to those who are in need and was a charitable donor to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, Covenant House, Wounded Warriors and Disabled Veterans of America. Barbara was a prayerful person who always sought God and found kind words to say to all.

She is survived by Richard, wife Lisa (Jennifer, Catherine, Greg, Amanda, Rachel) Judith, husband Ira (Colin), Brenda, husband Alan (Glenda), Susan (Frank, Emily), Margaret and Dennis, wife Charlene (Michael, Zeke, Holly) and great grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, son William, daughter Karen, brother Leroy, sister Phyllis (Gilleland) and grandson Isaac.

When asked if she would do her life all over again, her response was “Absolutely!”

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association Midwest Affiliate, Memorials and Tributes Lockbox, 3816 Payshere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674; American Cancer Society, 675 E. Linton, Springfield, IL 62703; or to National Right To Life, 512 10th Street NW, Washington, DC 20004.
The family is being served by Butler Funeral Home – Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St., Springfield.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Lakewood Ranch is more appealing than The Villages

A potential Villager says Lakewood Ranch is becoming more appealing than Florida’s “Friendliest” Hometown. He explains why in a Letter to the Editor.

Trump hater?

A Village of Virginia Trace resident, in a Letter to Editor, fires another volley in the war of words over former President Donald Trump.

We need to stand up for voting rights

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader points to two bills would go a long way to securing our freedom to vote. One is the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.

Be courteous to others when driving

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident has a message we probably all need to hear - be courteous to other drivers. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Absurd lawsuit over little white cross

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident argues the lawsuit over a couple’s little white cross is “absurd.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos