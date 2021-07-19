Barbara Weitekamp, 89, joined her heavenly family on July 17, 2021.

Barbara was born on April 26, 1932 in Decatur, Illinois to Roy and Marguerite Limes. She met her husband, Howard Weitekamp; they were married September 30, 1950 and celebrated 49 years of marriage.

She owned and operated three women’s boutiques and was well known for her musical fashion shows at Springfield College, The Heart Association and The Cancer Society. Later Barbara became the Director of Illinois Federation of Right to Life and served on George W Bush’s Advisory Team. Barbara moved to The Villages in 2009.

Barbara enjoyed reading, history, puzzles and politics. She liked playing mahjong and Kings in the Corner with her neighbors. Barbara loved traveling on cruises especially with her family. She gave generously to those who are in need and was a charitable donor to Mercy Home for Boys and Girls, Covenant House, Wounded Warriors and Disabled Veterans of America. Barbara was a prayerful person who always sought God and found kind words to say to all.

She is survived by Richard, wife Lisa (Jennifer, Catherine, Greg, Amanda, Rachel) Judith, husband Ira (Colin), Brenda, husband Alan (Glenda), Susan (Frank, Emily), Margaret and Dennis, wife Charlene (Michael, Zeke, Holly) and great grandchildren. Barbara was preceded in death by her loving husband, son William, daughter Karen, brother Leroy, sister Phyllis (Gilleland) and grandson Isaac.

When asked if she would do her life all over again, her response was “Absolutely!”

