Saturday, July 24, 2021
Chatham Recreation Center shuffleboard courts closed through Friday

By Staff Report

The Chatham Recreation Center shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance through Friday, July 30.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Chatham Recreation Center at 753-4570.

Letter writer should reconsider attack on former President Trump over Cuba

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, urges a previous letter writer to reconsider his attack on former President Trump over Cuba.

Villager thankful for help after falling three times

A Village of Santo Domingo resident is grateful to those who came to her aid after she fell on three different occasions. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photo of Cuban tree frog

A Village of Bonita resident loves the nature photos which appear in Villages-News.com. But she offers a word of caution about a photo of a Cuban tree frog. Read her Letter to the Editor.

People have false belief that COVID is over

A Village of Springdale resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries that her neighbors and friends are under the false impression that “COVID is over” here in The Villages.

To the victor goes the spoils

In a Letter to the Editor, Lady Lake resident Hugo Buchanan describes an incident from 5th grade.

