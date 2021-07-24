Chatham Recreation Center shuffleboard courts closed through Friday

The Chatham Recreation Center shuffleboard courts will be closed for maintenance through Friday, July 30.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Chatham Recreation Center at 753-4570.
