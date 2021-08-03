82 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
type here...

Split Lady Lake Commission turns down proposed police contract

By Meta Minton

A split Lady Lake Commission has turned down a new police contract over complaints that the pension benefits are too generous.

Commissioners met in two closed-door meetings prior to Monday night’s meeting with Mayor Ruth Kussard believing they had ironed out a unified agreement and were ready to move forward – unanimously.

However, the commissioners’ unified front crumbled when the mayor called for a vote on the contract that had been negotiated with the Florida Police Benevolent Association for the period of Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022.

Commissioner Tony Holden

Commission Tony Holden proposed moving ahead with the plan to offer the town’s police officers a 2 percent across the board wage increase and allow them to be eligible for an additional merit increase of up to 2 percent. Under the plan, a police officer would see a pay range between $43,265 and $64,889; a police corporal would see a pay range between $48,409 and $72,618; and a police sergeant would be paid in a range between $56,159 and $84,240. The town may elect to pay a sign-up bonus to a new officer who has prior law enforcement experience.

However, Holden expressed concern that the pension benefits negotiated with the PBA are too generous.

The normal retirement age would be 55 with eight years of credited service or 20 years of credited service regardless of age. The new contract would reduce the years of credited service from 10 to eight years. The new contract would also increase the pension multiplier from 3.3 percent to 3.5 percent. The current police officer’s contribution to the pension plan cannot exceed 5 percent.

Holden made a motion to deny the pension portion of the contract and was joined in the vote to deny it by Commissioners Paul Hannan and Dan Vincent.

That infuriated Mayor Kussard.

“I thought we had come to an agreement,” she said.

Town Manager William Lawrence, who has a background in law enforcement, tried to explain that the pension benefits have given the town an advantage when it comes to recruiting police officers, particularly more mature officers looking for a “second career” in law enforcement.

“It makes it more attractive for them to stay. It’s a good recruitment tool,” Lawrence said.

Now the town will have to go back to the negotiating table with the PBA.

Officer Jacob Clark left was honored Monday night by Chief Robert Tempesta for saving a mans life at town square in The Villages
Officer Jacob Clark, left, was honored Monday night by Chief Robert Tempesta for saving a man’s life at a town square in The Villages.

During the contract debate Monday night, the commission chambers happened to be filled with police officers who were there to support fellow Officer Jacob Clark who was being honored for saving a man’s life at a town square. Clark has been with the Lady Lake Police Department for about two and a half years.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Penny Windsor’s Letter to the Editor about Jan. 6 insurrection

A Village of Belvedere resident responds to Penny Windsor's Letter to the Editor about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

We’ll bring the COVID asylum seeks to your house

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Briar Meadow South resident responds to a previous letter write who said the Statue of Liberty must be weeping.

The masks should have never come off

A Village of Hadley resident contends we need a mask mandate in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Trump hater should seek counseling

A Village of Mallory Square resident responds to a previous letter writer’s comments on President Trump - and suggests he seek counseling.

Residents need to speak out on future of The Villages Public Safety Department

A Creekside Landing resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that residents of The Villages need to get involved in the discussion of the future of ambulance service - and The Villages Public Safety Department - this week.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos