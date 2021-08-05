79.3 F
The Villages
Thursday, August 5, 2021
Thieves use sledgehammer to break into Brownwood jewelry store

By Staff Report

Three thieves are being sought after they used a sledgehammer to break through a door at a jewelry store in The Villages.

The burglary occurred at about 2 a.m. July 30 at the Brownwood Jewelers at 2696 Torch Lake Drive, located near the City Fire restaurant at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Once inside, the suspects used the sledgehammer to smash several jewelry cases, according to the Wildwood Police Department. One of the suspects filled black trash bags with an unknown amount of jewelry before fleeing the scene in a possible Infiniti Q50.

The police have released the following descriptions of the suspects:

Suspect 1 – A tall, skinny, dark-skinned male, wearing a black face mask, gray hoodie, white joggers, black sneakers and utility gloves.

Suspect 2 – A skinny, dark-skinned male, wearing glasses, black face mask, black hoodie, black track pants, gray sneakers and utility gloves

Suspect 3 – A heavy set, dark-skinned male, wearing a black ski mask, black jacket, black pants, black sneakers, and blue utility gloves

If you have any information regarding the identities of these suspects, contact Detective Clarkson at (352) 661-6908.

