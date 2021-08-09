Masks will not be required at recreation facilities in The Villages

A top official in The Villages has announced there will be no call to wear a mask at recreation facilities in The Villages despite the surge of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

District Manager Richard Baier said Monday that there are no recommended changes to the operation of recreation facilities, despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in Florida.

“We are not recommending any wholesale changes at this time,” Baier said in a meeting of the Project Wide Advisory Committee at Savannah Center.

He pointed out that the vaccination rate in The Villages is very high.

Baier also said that the District is in continual communication with the local health departments.

More and more small businesses in The Villages have put up signs requesting that customers and clients wear masks inside their doors.

The Lady Lake Chamber of Commerce announced on Monday that it has canceled its Aug. 19 in-person networking lunch. The chamber will offer a virtual option of the event.