Janice Allman

Janice “J” Allman, 64, of The Villages, FL passed away on July 28th, 2021. She was born on March 20th, 1957 in North Dakota to her parents, Homer and Deloris (Jacobs) Danduran. Janice graduated from Huntington Beach High School in 1975, and later studied art in junior college. She met her husband, Mark, while working part-time at a night-shift job in 1976. At that job, she would keep throwing bean bags at him to get his attention. Mark was told many times that she told her friends, “I am going to marry that man”. They dated for approximately three years before getting married on March 22nd of 1980. In 1987, they added to their family a wonderful daughter, Carly.

For many years, Janice worked in the insurance industry as an insurance underwriter. She had a few other jobs, but working with children was her calling. When Janice and the family moved to North Georgia in 1995, she worked for the county as a bus monitor for special needs children. She would help children suffering from seizures and many other medical conditions. It takes a special person to be able to assist in this capacity. Not many people could. This was something she enjoyed, and she made many close relationships with the children she helped. She could always calm and comfort the children. She loved being with them.

In June of 2021- Mark, Janice, and Carly moved from Georgia to Central Florida in The Villages. She loved the new home and The Villages. Janice and Mark were very happy that they made it to a place where they all could eventually retire. She would love the golf cart rides and exploring Florida. She also loved being so close to many in her family that had relocated in Florida. Life was very good.

On July 17, 2021, there was a family wedding in Wisconsin that she and most of her family attended. Being with so many family members made her so happy. She was always happiest when she was around family and friends. She was part of a big family.

Some of the most important things to Janice were her faith and attending her local Catholic Church. Janice taught Sunday school for a few years. She also loved cooking, sewing, caring for her cats and dogs, trying her hand at Amateur Radio (at the urging of her husband), and she especially loved the holidays. Janice would make Christmas cookies and goodies. She loved it so much she would start in October. Janice always liked to have kids, friends and family involved. She could watch holiday movies all year. Janice was caring, loving, very direct, sometimes stubborn and maybe a little gullible. But you always loved to be around her. Janice was greatly loved by all who knew her and she will be sorely missed.

Janice is survived by her husband, Mark Allman; and her daughter, Carly.

If you would like to contact Mark, you can reach him by email at [email protected].