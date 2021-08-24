Lady Lake man arrested after alleged attack on his mother

A Lady Lake man was arrested after an alleged attack on his mother.

Joshua Stein, 27, was taken into custody on a third-degree felony charge of battery Monday afternoon at his home in the 1200 block of Padgett Circle in Lady Lake.

His mother said they had been arguing when he “placed his hands on her and choked her,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She had locked him out of a trailer and he responded by taking the tires off the trailer. When his mother went to get the tires back, he allegedly attacked her. The incident was captured on video, which she shared with police.

Stein had been arrested at the same home in 2014 after he threw a full can of soda at his brother’s face, causing a laceration.

He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $5,000 bond.