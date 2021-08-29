93 F
The Villages
Sunday, August 29, 2021
Rules apparently don’t apply when it comes to Bad Parking in The Villages

By Staff Report

Rules apparently don’t apply when it comes to Bad Parking in The Villages. We’ve got the latest batch of offenders from the Parking Patrol. If you see Bad Parking, send us a photo at [email protected]

Wal Mart Sarasota Plaza
Walmart at Sarasota Plaza

Bad Parking at Lake Sumter Landing
Bad Parking at Lake Sumter Landing

Wal Mart parking
WalmMart scooter parking

Bad Parking at Publix at Trailwinds Village
Bad Parking at Publix at Trailwinds Village

Triple Bad Parking Pinellas Plaza
Triple Bad Parking at Pinellas Plaza

Blocking crosswalk at Winn Dixie at Pinellas Plaza
Blocking crosswalk at Winn-Dixie at Pinellas Plaza

Crooked parking at Southern Trace Plaza
Crooked parking at Southern Trace Plaza

Tennessee parking
Tennessee parking

Starter parking lot at Okeechobee and Escambia executive golf course
Starter parking lot at Okeechobee and Escambia executive golf courses

Dont get too close
Don’t get too close

Double violators at Publix at Mulberry Grove
Double violators at Publix at Mulberry Grove

Dunkin Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza
Dunkin Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza

Note too close
Not too close

Handicapped parking at Winn Dixie Lake Sumter Landing
Handicapped parking at Winn-Dixie Lake Sumter Landing

Not quite
Not quite

Grand Traverse Plaza
Grand Traverse Plaza

Glenview Country Club
Glenview Country Club

Entitled
Entitled

Right down the line
Right down the line

