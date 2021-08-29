Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Privacy Policy Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. Rules apparently don’t apply when it comes to Bad Parking in The Villages By Staff Report August 29, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Email Rules apparently don’t apply when it comes to Bad Parking in The Villages. We’ve got the latest batch of offenders from the Parking Patrol. If you see Bad Parking, send us a photo at [email protected] Walmart at Sarasota Plaza Bad Parking at Lake Sumter Landing WalmMart scooter parking Bad Parking at Publix at Trailwinds Village Triple Bad Parking at Pinellas Plaza Blocking crosswalk at Winn-Dixie at Pinellas Plaza Crooked parking at Southern Trace Plaza Tennessee parking Starter parking lot at Okeechobee and Escambia executive golf courses Don’t get too close Double violators at Publix at Mulberry Grove Dunkin Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza Not too close Handicapped parking at Winn-Dixie Lake Sumter Landing Not quite Grand Traverse Plaza Glenview Country Club Entitled Right down the line More HeadlinesStories in and around The Villages, Florida The Villages Public Safety Department will host open house at Station 45 Caregiver and mother arrested in alleged ripoff of disabled patient U.S. Sen. Rubio staffers to offer mobile office this week in The Villages Three gatehouses in The Villages will be unstaffed beginning Monday Allamanda Recreation Center and family pool will be closed Village of Fenney man escapes with probation after second violent episode Load more Get Our Daily Emails HeadlinesThe Villages, Florida Rules apparently don’t apply when it comes to Bad Parking in The Villages COVID-19 claims life of local FHP officer as death toll continues to climb New Jersey child sex offender moves into Village of Hadley Villager who nearly hit police car ordered not to consume booze Villager to lose driver’s license after crash car near recreation center Letters to the EditorOpinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages We need an investigation into sinkholes August 29, 2021 In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident wonders why there is no insurance to pay for the cost of sinkhole repairs at a pond. Villager objects to ‘false’ attack on Gov. DeSantis August 29, 2021 A Village of Piedmont resident is objecting to a “false” attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis. Too much crime in Villages-News.com August 29, 2021 A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues there is too much crime reported by Villages-News.com Let’s not give up on restaurant at Hacienda Hills site August 28, 2021 In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Springdale resident urges his fellow Villagers not to give up on the idea of a restaurant at the former Hacienda Hills Country Club site. Debacle in Afghanistan wouldn’t have happened under President Trump August 28, 2021 A Village of Mallory Square resident contends that President Biden is fully to blame for the bloodshed in Afghanistan and it wouldn’t have happened under President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor. PhotosThe Villages, Florida Beautiful Rainbow Over Village Of Chatham August 29, 2021 Black Racer Snake At Fenney Nature Trail August 28, 2021 Male Cardinal At Fenney Nature Trail August 27, 2021 Sleepy Roseate Spoonbill At Hogeye Pathway August 26, 2021 Squirrel Hug At Fenney Nature Trail August 25, 2021