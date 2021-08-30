80.8 F
Monday, August 30, 2021
Joyce D. Tyson

By Staff Report

Joyce D. Tyson, 98 of Oxford, Florida died Monday, August 23, 2021. Born in Altofts, Yorkshire, England she came to the United States in 1946 as a GI Bride. She moved from Southampton, Pa. in 1984 to Lady Lake and then to Steeplechase in Oxford in 2013.

She was an active bowler, golfer and pool player. She also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, sewing and playing the piano. She participated in Operation Shoebox knitting skull caps for soldiers in the military.

She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, Ralph M. Tyson. Survivors include; a son Andrew R. Tyson of Aurora, Ohio; a daughter Joanne Brugger of Bethlehem, Pa.; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 28, 2021, 2:00 PM at the Steeplechase retirement community.

