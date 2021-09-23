Burger King at Trailwinds Village cited for violations by health inspector

The Burger King restaurant at Trailwinds Village has been cited for violations by a health inspector.

The fast-foot restaurant on County Road 466A in Wildwood was visited Sept. 16 by a health inspector who discovered two high-priority violations:

• Raw eggs were being stored over orange juice in a walk-in cooler.

• A spray bottle of degreaser was found on a counter with sliced tomatoes and an egg cooker.

There were also two intermediate violations:

• Manager in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

• No paper towels or mechanical hand-drying device were provided at a handwash sink.

There were also several basic violations including a non-food contact surface soiled with grease and slime; a reach-in chicken breading cooler had not been cleaned out from a previous shift and had an accumulation of soil residues; two buckets of pickles were stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler; an employee’s personal birthday cake was stored over orange juice in a walk-in cooler; an employee’s personal beverage was stored on a food preparation table; and wet wiping cloths were not stored in a sanitizing solution between uses.