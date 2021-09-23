84.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, September 23, 2021
Burger King at Trailwinds Village cited for violations by health inspector

By Staff Report

The Burger King restaurant at Trailwinds Village has been cited for violations by a health inspector.

The fast-foot restaurant on County Road 466A in Wildwood was visited Sept. 16 by a health inspector who discovered two high-priority violations:

• Raw eggs were being stored over orange juice in a walk-in cooler.

• A spray bottle of degreaser was found on a counter with sliced tomatoes and an egg cooker. 

There were also two intermediate violations:

Manager in charge lacked proof of food manager certification.

No paper towels or mechanical hand-drying device were provided at a handwash sink.

The Burger King at Trailwinds Village

There were also several basic violations including a non-food contact surface soiled with grease and slime; a reach-in chicken breading cooler had not been cleaned out from a previous shift and had an accumulation of soil residues; two buckets of pickles were stored on the floor of a walk-in cooler; an employee’s personal birthday cake was stored over orange juice in a walk-in cooler; an employee’s personal beverage was stored on a food preparation table; and wet wiping cloths were not stored in a sanitizing solution between uses.

