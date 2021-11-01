73 F
The Villages
Monday, November 1, 2021
Police called to domestic disturbance at shuttered Citizens First Bank facility

By Meta Minton

James Carlos Mesa
Law enforcement officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the shuttered Citizens First Bank facility on Rolling Acres Road.

A witness called 911 at about 11 a.m. Saturday after 48-year-old James Carlos Mesa of Weirsdale got into a verbal altercation with his fiance of five years while they were traveling in a white SUV, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Mesa, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds, admitted he “swung multiple times” at the woman, the report said. The woman had a fresh bruise on her left wrist and upper left arm. She told police she just wanted to be “left alone to calm down.”

The Citizens First Bank facility on Rolling Acres Road is for sale. The operations have been transferred to the new bank facility at Brownwood
The Citizens First Bank facility on Rolling Acres Road is for sale. The operations have been transferred to the new bank facility at Brownwood.

A criminal history check showed the Illinois native has had several arrests for battery, domestic violence and violating orders of protection.

He was arrested on a charge of third degree felony battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.

