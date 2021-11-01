Police called to domestic disturbance at shuttered Citizens First Bank facility

Law enforcement officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the shuttered Citizens First Bank facility on Rolling Acres Road.

A witness called 911 at about 11 a.m. Saturday after 48-year-old James Carlos Mesa of Weirsdale got into a verbal altercation with his fiance of five years while they were traveling in a white SUV, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Mesa, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds, admitted he “swung multiple times” at the woman, the report said. The woman had a fresh bruise on her left wrist and upper left arm. She told police she just wanted to be “left alone to calm down.”

A criminal history check showed the Illinois native has had several arrests for battery, domestic violence and violating orders of protection.

He was arrested on a charge of third degree felony battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.