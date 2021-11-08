Michigan teen arrested after intoxicated outbursts at family wedding at Brownwood Hotel

A Michigan teen was arrested after intoxicated outbursts at a family wedding at the Brownwood Hotel & Spa in The Villages.

Wildwood police were called shortly before midnight Saturday to the hotel after the first outburst by 19-year-old Brandon Michael Dewey of Westland, Mich. Family members tried to put Dewey to bed, but he began screaming and banging on the hotel windows.

Brandon fled the hotel on foot and jumped the fence at the nearby Atwood Bungalows, according to an arrest report. An officer found him and took him back to the hotel. Dewey admitted he was intoxicated and unfamiliar with the area. He also said he feared he might fall to the ground without assistance.

Once they returned to the hotel lobby, Dewey began “cursing profusely and stated he did not care police were there,” the report said. Family members attempted to persuade him to go back to his hotel room and go to sleep. As the police officer was ensuring that Dewey was returning to his hotel room, a woman disclosed that Dewey had “punched her in the mouth,” the report said. Another family member confirmed that Dewey had punched the woman.

Dewey was arrested on charges of battery and disorderly intoxication. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $125 bond.