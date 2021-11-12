Earnest Dale Crouse, age 80 of Fruitland Park, passed away at his seasonal residence in Nantahala, N.C. Dale was a loving, caring man with a big heart. He retired from the Florida Highway Patrol after 38 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Crouse, of Fruitland Park; sons, Steven Crouse (Genie), of Weirsdale, Brian Crouse, of Greenwood, IN; daughter, Lynda Crouse, of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Erin Crouse, Reilly Crouse, Cohen Crouse, Brittany Degre, James Riesen, Ashley Crouse, Courtney Crouse, Stephanie Crouse; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Ray Crouse (Carol), of Shelbyville, TN, Lewis Crouse, of Plant City, FL; sister, Eunice Moore, Tampa, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 16th, at the Eagles Nest Baptist Church, Fruitland Park, Florida, from 1pm to 2pm with a service at 2pm. He will be laid to rest following the service at Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, Leesburg, FL.