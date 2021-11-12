70.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 12, 2021
type here...

Earnest Dale Crouse

By Staff Report
Earnest Dale Crouse
Earnest Dale Crouse

Earnest Dale Crouse, age 80 of Fruitland Park, passed away at his seasonal residence in Nantahala, N.C. Dale was a loving, caring man with a big heart. He retired from the Florida Highway Patrol after 38 years of service. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol Crouse, of Fruitland Park; sons, Steven Crouse (Genie), of Weirsdale, Brian Crouse, of Greenwood, IN; daughter, Lynda Crouse, of Richmond, VA; grandchildren, Erin Crouse, Reilly Crouse, Cohen Crouse, Brittany Degre, James Riesen, Ashley Crouse, Courtney Crouse, Stephanie Crouse; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Ray Crouse (Carol), of Shelbyville, TN, Lewis Crouse, of Plant City, FL; sister, Eunice Moore, Tampa, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 16th, at the Eagles Nest Baptist Church, Fruitland Park, Florida, from 1pm to 2pm with a service at 2pm. He will be laid to rest following the service at Shiloh Cemetery in Fruitland Park.

Arrangements are entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home & Crematory, Leesburg, FL.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Kyle Rittenhouse trial

In a Letter to the Editor, our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South weighs in on the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

Racist highway? Are you kidding me?

A Village of Summerhill resident follows up on a previous Letter to the Editor about “racists” highways.

Volunteer and make a difference in the life of a child

A Village of Glenbrook resident in a Letter to the Editor, says that by volunteering you can be the difference needed for a child in a desperate situation.

The Villages does not support recycling

A Haciendas of Mission Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that manufacturers are stepping up their recycling efforts, but The Villages trash collection does not support such efforts.

How can a highway be racist?

In the ultimate “woke” act, the Biden Administration has determined that some highways are “racist.” A Village of Mallory Square resident explains in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos