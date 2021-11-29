We shouldn’t wrongly glorify history

To the Editor:

I would like to offer a different perspective regarding your favorite PHd’s essential glorification of our heritage. While we have some aspects of our heritage that deserve our praise, we also have a long-standing shameful heritage with respect to the manifest destiny that led to the stealing of native lands, their mass killing, and the broken white man treaties. A continuing shameful heritage is the horrible treatment of the forceful kidnapping and horrible mistreatment of the indigenous African tribal members which were sold as property for centuries. So one can wonder what kind of blessings the native Americans and the African slaves enjoyed.

Michael MacDonald

Village of Virginia Trace