Friday, December 3, 2021
Villager pinned under golf cart after collision with large truck

By Meta Minton

A Villager was pinned under a golf cart after a collision Friday morning with large truck in the Village of Buttonwood.

A 74-year-old Village of Santo Domingo man was driving a black 2018 Yamaha golf cart at 10:45 a.m. Friday on St. Charles Place at Arrobes Place when he began to merge onto St. Charles Place and drove into the path of a 2022 Mack truck driven by a 20-year-old Winter Haven man, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 76-year-old woman from the Village of St. James, who was riding in the golf cart as a passenger, was pinned underneath it after the collision. She was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

